UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket round of 32, Part 1

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket round of 32, Part 1
UGASports’ Dawg of the Decade Tournament moves into the second round after thousands of your votes in Round One. As expected, there were few upsets in the opening round. In addition, the better seed won 20 of the 32 first-round matchups with 90-plus percent of the vote. The second round features much tougher matchups, so expect tighter results—but it’s all up to you to vote!
No. 1 seed Roquan Smith vs. No. 9 seed Lorenzo Carter
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft
LORENZO CARTER – Linebacker (2014-2017)
—54 Career Games (26 starts)
—14 Career sacks, 7 Career Forced Fumbles
—5 Sacks in 2016 (Tied for team lead)
—2-time Coffee County Hustle Award co-winner (2016, 2017)
—Blocked Field Goal in 2nd overtime of 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma
No. 4 seed Mecole Hardman vs. No. 5 seed George Pickens
MECOLE HARDMAN – All-Purpose (2016-2018)
—2018 First Team All-American (ESPN.com)
—40 Career Games (29 as Wide Receiver, 11 as Cornerback)
—14 Career Touchdowns (11 rec., 2 rushing, 1 punt return)
—2nd on team in receptions, rec. yards, and TD receptions in 2018
—15.2 Career punt return average (highest in school history)
GEORGE PICKENS – Wide Receiver (2019-present)
—Led team in receptions, rec. yards, and TD receptions in 2019
—8 TD receptions in 2019 (led all true freshmen in nation)
—12 receptions in 2020 Sugar Bowl (tied school record for bowl games)
—49 receptions in 2019 (3rd most by freshman in school history)
—2019 First Team All-SEC Freshman