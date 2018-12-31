Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 23:26:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Darnell Wright breaks down the latest in recruiting

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

ORLANDO - Rivals100 offensive tackle Darnell Wright is a shy kid on the recruiting trail, but a quarterback's best friend protecting the blind side. The five-star prospect originally planned to mak...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}