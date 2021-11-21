Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 CB Jaheim Singletary to Georgia

Just when it seemed impossible for Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class to get any better, stronger and/or deeper, the Bulldogs added Rivals100 cornerback Jaheim Singletary on Sunday. The verbal commitment further expands the divide between Georgia’s top-rated class and everyone else along the recruiting trail this year.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

The Bulldogs are getting the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2022 class. Singletary’s ability to shutdown his side of the field has him slotted as the fifth overall prospect among his peer group. He is among the best of the best instantly adding more prestige to an already impressive group that now includes six five-star players.

WHAT MAKES JAHEIM SINGLETARY ELITE

Singletary is a unique recruit in more ways that one. Listed at 6-foot, 1-inch, 170 pounds, he plays the position bigger than his size. Tall receivers or short and fast, Singletary has them covered. Depending on the defensive call, he can press getting his hands into the chest of a receiver disrupting the route or he play off reading the play and quarterback making something happen.

The added piece that will make a difference on the field against SEC competition is his willingness to come up against the run. Singletary does not shy away from contact. Taking the field with a safety’s mindset, he pursues the ball across the field to make a tackle.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

The extra bit of flavor to the Singletary commitment is the flip away from Ohio State. From January to August, Singletary was on his way to Ohio State being the prized prospect in the Buckeyes class. When Singletary reopened his recruiting process, Florida and Georgia were fighting for his commitment. The implosion on Florida’s coaching staff helped secure a potential All-SEC defender for the Bulldogs.

Another big piece to the recruiting puzzle with Singletary’s commitment is a look to the future. UGA can continue to add pieces around what’s already verbally there, and will, but even if all was stopped today this class is elite, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Of the six five-star players currently headed to Athens, four are defenders: DT Tyre West, DE Mykel Williams, DT Keithian Alexander, and Singletary. Offenses appease the masses, but defenses win championships.