Class in session for Carson Beck and Bulldog receiving corps
With new faces and some in new places, class has been in session for quarterback Carson Beck and this year’s receiving corps.
Gone are tight end Brock Bowers, plus wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
Of the returnees, only Dominic Lovett (54 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns), RaRa Thomas (23-383-1), and Dillon Bell (29-355-2) enjoyed the same quarterback-receiver connection that the trio mentioned above enjoyed.
That’s left Beck to become accustomed to working with what in many ways is a new group of receivers, finding that comfort level he’ll need for the offense to be as efficient as it needs to be this fall.
"It's a work in progress. It's not where it needs to be,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I would say that he's really comfortable with the guys he's thrown to the most, and we're trying to force the issue with the guys he hasn't.”
It’s not that the Bulldogs are short of options, or that Beck is completely devoid of experience throwing to the wideouts on hand.
Arian Smith, Anthony Evans III, and tight end Oscar Delp understand, but otherwise, it’s a brand-new cast of characters.
Of that group, three are transfers: London Humphreys, Michael Jackson III, and Colbie Young. Then there are freshmen Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle.
“Some of their reps come with the ones, some of their reps come with the twos. Right now, it's not just getting them comfortable with Carson, it's getting them comfortable with the offense,” Smart said. “I put them where Rara and Dom were last year, and Rara and Dom this time last year were probably ahead of where those three guys are in terms of growth and implementation into the offense.
“They've got to continue to grow and get better. As they do that, they'll get more opportunities with Carson."
For the three transfers, the learning curve has been steep.
Take Young, for example.
“He’s flashed. He’s had some really, really great, spectacular plays, and then he’s disappeared at times,” Smart said. “It's a learning curve. He doesn’t have confidence or know the offense inside and out completely. But I’m pleased with where he is. He’s really a hard worker. He’s shown a commitment to special teams that I didn’t expect to see, which shows me his toughness level and his buy-in.”
Buy-in is something that Smart does not have to worry about with Beck.
Pro Football Focus recently tagged Beck as its top returning quarterback for 2024. During a recent interview with Chris Low of ESPN, Smart commented that Georgia needs to “let Carson play.”
“Your offense can only be as aggressive as the players around him. It’s not all on the quarterback. When I say that about let the cat go play, that really came more from Mike (offensive coordinator Mike Bobo) and the offensive staff in terms of allowing him to play and play to his strengths,” Smart said. “His strengths are his ability to navigate the pocket, to make throws, to change plays, and to put us in the right play. That’s his greatest strength, and to use the weapons around him. I think he’ll continue to do that.”
Smart said he’s confident Beck and the receivers will gain the confidence needed to make that happen.
“Our offense has a lot of ways, which you guys have seen in the past, we have a large volume of catchers, meaning it spreads out. We don’t necessarily have one guy with 150, but we’ve got a bunch of guys with a lot of touches,” Smart said. “The reason we can do that is the decision-making that Carson has and the experience he has. I’m excited to see him go play. Keeping him healthy and protected is important, but also surrounding him with playmakers that can capitalize on his strengths will make us a better offense.”