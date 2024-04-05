With new faces and some in new places, class has been in session for quarterback Carson Beck and this year’s receiving corps.

Gone are tight end Brock Bowers, plus wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Of the returnees, only Dominic Lovett (54 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns), RaRa Thomas (23-383-1), and Dillon Bell (29-355-2) enjoyed the same quarterback-receiver connection that the trio mentioned above enjoyed.

That’s left Beck to become accustomed to working with what in many ways is a new group of receivers, finding that comfort level he’ll need for the offense to be as efficient as it needs to be this fall.

"It's a work in progress. It's not where it needs to be,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I would say that he's really comfortable with the guys he's thrown to the most, and we're trying to force the issue with the guys he hasn't.”

It’s not that the Bulldogs are short of options, or that Beck is completely devoid of experience throwing to the wideouts on hand.

Arian Smith, Anthony Evans III, and tight end Oscar Delp understand, but otherwise, it’s a brand-new cast of characters.

Of that group, three are transfers: London Humphreys, Michael Jackson III, and Colbie Young. Then there are freshmen Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle.

“Some of their reps come with the ones, some of their reps come with the twos. Right now, it's not just getting them comfortable with Carson, it's getting them comfortable with the offense,” Smart said. “I put them where Rara and Dom were last year, and Rara and Dom this time last year were probably ahead of where those three guys are in terms of growth and implementation into the offense.

“They've got to continue to grow and get better. As they do that, they'll get more opportunities with Carson."