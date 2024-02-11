George Mason transfer Christian Mracna came to Georgia with no preconceived notions regarding the role he was going to play.

It’s probably good that he did not.

Although he served as the closer for the Patriots during his former team’s run to the finals of the Wake Forest Regional last season, the big 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander is being groomed as a possible starter for the Bulldogs. Georgia opens its season Friday at 3 p.m. in the first of a three-game series against UNC-Asheville.

“We really like him,” head coach Wes Johnson told UGASports recently.

When previewing his list of potential starters, Mracna, along with returnees Charlie Goldstein and Leighton Finley, was one of the first three names mentioned.

Although the graduate student from Lake Worth, Florida could still see time out of the bullpen, he’s being stretched out as a starter despite only filling that role just once during his two years at George Mason.

“I really had no plans coming in; just whatever worked out best for the team,” Mracna said. “It’s been going good, in the weight room, throwing-wise, stretching myself out.”

Assuming he can duplicate the success he had as a closer, Mracna will be a valuable addition.

Last year, Mracna went 4-1 with an ERA of 3.09 and four saves. Opponents hit just .189 off him in 32 innings with 36 strikeouts.

“I’ll bring a lot of energy, a lot of effort,” Mracna said. “With me, it’s not regretting a single pitch. All you can control is your effort, and how hard you’re trying. That’s something I take seriously.”

A high school teammate of current Bulldog catcher Fernando Gonzalez, Mracna brings a four-pitch mix to Athens. As you might expect, he has worked tirelessly with Johnson to improve every aspect of his game.

“Oh man, it’s been a lot. He’s a pitching guru. Everything from pitch grips, routine, really everything, your mentality on the ground, all of that,” Mracna said. “He’s such a positive guy, very upbeat, so that was really the first thing I noticed about him. His energy is so upbeat.”