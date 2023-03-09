STATESBORO---Georgia blasted four home runs including a pair by Charlie Condon for a 9-4 win over Georgia Southern Wednesday at J.I. Clements Stadium.

“This was a great way to end a five-game stretch, and I'm pleased with how we played,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “The way the freshmen pitched tonight as well a couple of juniors in Collin Caldwell and Will Pearson. It was encouraging to see and glad Will was able to finish the game. Charlie (Condon) is the real deal. I’m really glad he’s on our team. He’s very patient, and he’s mature and strong, and really happy for him too.

Wednesday marked the end of a five-game stretch in five different parks for the Bulldogs (10-3) as they posted a 4-1 mark against No. 16 Georgia Tech and the Eagles (7-6).

Georgia struck for three runs in the first highlighted by a two-run blast by the reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week in Condon. It was his fifth of the year and gave him a team-leading 29 RBI along with a 12-game hitting streak. A passed ball allowed Parks Harber to score to make it 3-0. In the second, freshman Justin Thomas hit the first pitch from GSU reliever Ga’von Wray over the right field fence for his first career home run and a 4-0 advantage. He became the 12th Bulldog to register a home run this season. In the fourth, Condon launched a three-run shot to centerfield for a 7-0 lead. It marked his second game this season with a pair of home runs and gave him a career-high five RBI.

In his first career start, Bulldog freshman Kolten Smith retired nine of the first 10 batters before running into trouble in the fourth. He left with one out and the bases loaded as Georgia looked to freshman Matthew Hoskins. The Eagles pushed across a run courtesy of a balk and then Hoskins took care of the next two batters to keep it at 7-1. Georgia got the run back when Fernando Gonzalez led off the fourth with his second home run of the season. With two outs, graduate Connor Tate extended his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games with an RBI-single as the Bulldogs extended their edge to 9-1.

In the sixth, Georgia freshman right-hander Leighton Finley came on and struck out the side to give the Bulldog staff nine strikeouts at that point. In the seventh, the Eagles loaded the bases with one out and Finely was lifted in favor of left-hander Collin Caldwell. GSU cut it to 9-4 on a walk and a groundout before Caldwell struck out Noah Ledford to send it to the eighth. Junior Will Pearson took care of the final two innings to preserve the victory.

Georgia returns to Foley Field to begin a three-game series with Charleston Southern Friday. The Bucs are 5-8 following a midweek win over Holy Cross. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:02 p.m.and will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.