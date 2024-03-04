Chad Lindberg’s decision to enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal may not have shocked many people but it will have an impact on Georgia’s offensive line.

The backup offensive lineman was rumored for months to be considering a change of scenery. Sunday, Lindberg made that happen when he announced on Twitter he’ll be leaving for another school as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

He leaves Georgia with a degree in Finance and a Masters in Business Analytics.

So, what does his exit mean for the Bulldogs, who are believed to now have 89 players on scholarship?

While Lindberg wasn’t expected to earn a starting role, his value as an important member of Georgia’s offensive line cannot be underscored.

His experience will be missed.

Along with Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge, Lindberg was one of Georgia’s three longest-tenured offensive linemen.

With spring practice set to begin on March 12, Lindberg was expected to serve as a top backup at right tackle, where Truss and sophomore Monroe Freeling will compete for the job.

Lindberg’s absence also means there’s room for one more player to move up on the pecking order.

One name to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Jamal Meriweather. The Brunswick native impressed during his freshman year after adding some mass to his 6-foot-6 frame. He will have the opportunity to make further inroads with the former four-star moving on.

The Bulldogs also signed with a deep group of freshmen, a host of whom are early enrollees.

Names to watch include Michael Uini, Marques Easley, Nyier Daniels, and Daniel Calhoun.