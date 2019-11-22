Conn went on to play six seasons in the NFL, including for the Super Bowl-winning Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974 as a mere rookie, before successfully working in memorabilia sales. From Spartanburg, S.C., UGASports.com recently caught up with Dick Conn, a standout defensive back for the Bulldogs in the early ‘70s, who went from the Toilet Bowl—five of them—to the Super Bowl:

Born in Louisville, Ky., before moving to Atlanta as a youngster, Dick Conn of Lakeside High School was considered one of the greatest receivers to ever come out of the state of Georgia. Still, upon his arrival at UGA, Conn promptly moved positions—and continued to do so—before settling in the Bulldogs’ secondary. Before finally becoming a full-time starter as a senior, he totaled a team-high five interceptions as a junior reserve in 1972, marking the only season in Georgia football history whereby a player not considered a “starter” led the team in annual interceptions.

UGASports: Dick, you were rather highly recruited coming out of Lakeside in Atlanta (Conn’s 1,326 receiving yards as a senior in 1968 was a single-season state record). Tell me a little about your recruiting process.

Conn: Starting all the way back in elementary school, I ran around with my good friend, Nick Carmichael. We were known as “Nick and Dick,” and we played baseball together, ran track, and played football. Well, we started to often get recruited together, including by Clemson as early as our freshman year at Lakeside High School. We were recruited by a lot of schools and made a bunch of trips. I think Nick’s were probably the same as mine, but the final three schools I considered were Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia.

UGASports: Specifically, how did Georgia recruit you?

Conn: I got a call one day from Coach Russell (then-defensive coordinator Erk Russell), who was the main guy from Georgia recruiting me at the time. He told me that since they had just won the SEC [in 1968], they had already put together a really good recruiting class—and he only had one more scholarship left to give. Coach Russell needed to know what I wanted to do. I asked him, “What about Nick?” He replied, “Well, [depending on your answer], he’s my next call.” So, I pretty much had to make a decision right there, which I did. And, Nick wound up going to Tennessee.

UGASports: And, why did you ultimately decide on Georgia?

Conn: It was Coach Russell, mainly—and Alan Chadwick, some. I played against Alan in high school (Chadwick was a star quarterback at nearby Decatur High School), and I really wanted him to go to Georgia. His girlfriend convinced him to go to Georgia because he’d be throwing all these passes to me and we’d break all these records. So, despite Alan having brothers who played at Tennessee, he signed with Georgia. Well, the next thing we knew, instead of breaking records, I was put at running back, and he was put at receiver. Then, I was suddenly playing on defense, while Alan had transferred—to East Tennessee State where he was instead breaking records there. (At ETSU, quarterback Alan Chadwick was the Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Year in 1973. He has since become one of the most distinguished figures in Georgia high school football history, as the long-time head coach at Marist School in Atlanta.)

UGASports: From a record-breaking receiver in high school, you took an unconventional route to being a defensive back in college, huh?

Conn: I don’t know what Georgia had planned for me, as they even had me working on the defensive line at one point. Looking back on it, they may have been trying to run me off (laughing). After my freshman year, I redshirted in 1970. Then, I worked at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end... The way I got moved [to defensive back], what I thought was the wrong colored jersey was one day in my locker. I went storming up to Coach Russell’s office. I was sick of all the moving around, and was ranting and raving how I came to Georgia to catch passes. Coach Russell was great about sitting and listening while never raising his voice. He calmly asked me, “Are you finished?” This was back when Georgia hardly threw the ball whether we needed to or not. He then said, “You came here to catch passes? Well, you’re going to catch a hell of a lot more on this side (defense) than the other side (offense).”

UGASports: You began starting some games as a junior in 1972, including a memorable performance against Ole Miss on the road. (In a 14-13 win, Conn’s outing included intercepting a key pass, returning a punt which set up a score, and blocking a PAT.) What do you remember about your performance versus the Rebels?

Conn: After a few games that season, I made my first start at safety against Alabama. We then played Ole Miss in Jackson (Miss.). The man I covered was All-SEC Butch Veazey, a big tight end. He didn’t have a good game, while I had a pretty good game. (Veazy, who had approximately 40 percent of the Rebels’ total receiving yards in 1972, was on the receiving end of just 19 of 151 passing yards against Georgia/Conn.) Coach [Vince] Dooley put me on his TV show the next day, so I must have done something right. I wound up starting the next three games after the win over Ole Miss.

UGASports: So, you started five games in a row before being a reserve again?

Conn: On a particular pass play against Tennessee, I let my man get open under me for about a 13-yard gain on third and 14. Although they didn’t get the first down, apparently, that play upset defensive backs coach, Jim Pyburn. I didn’t start the rest of the season. Coach Pyburn and I always didn’t see eye to eye. Georgia doesn’t have it anymore, but we used to play an annual [intrasquad] game called the “Toilet Bowl,” where the true freshmen played the B-team or the scout team. Beginning with my true freshman year of 1969 through my redshirt senior year (1973), I played in the Toilet Bowl—which was unheard of, no player did that. In fact, I guarantee, I’m the only guy who started in five straight Toilet Bowls (laughing). Even in 1973, Coach Pyburn thought I needed some “tackling practice,” so I was demoted to the scout team, and wound up playing in that game as a redshirt senior.

UGASports: How did you finally become a full-time starter in 1973? And, what stands out to you about the Tennessee game that season (Conn’s performance in an upset over the Vols included an open-field tackle on third down just prior to Tennessee electing to run an infamous fake punt on fourth down, which Georgia stopped—see video), and the Peach Bowl against Maryland (Conn recovered two fumbles in a 17-16 upset victory over the Terrapins—see video)?

Conn: From the ’72 season, we returned three safeties in the defensive secondary—no cornerbacks. Since I was the fastest of the safeties, I was moved to one of the corner spots. For me, something kind of interesting about the Tennessee game in 1973 is my friend, Nick, had played running back at Lakeside, while I had been a receiver. However, in Knoxville as seniors in college, we were both starting at the same position—right cornerback—for opposite teams. As far as the Peach Bowl, my dad had gotten sick several years before when I was a freshman at Georgia, so my parents moved back to Kentucky and could hardly come to any of my games. Living in Kentucky, they’d drive as far down the road in their car until they could pick up the Georgia game on the radio just to hear me play. But, for my last game at Georgia in the Peach Bowl, my parents actually got to come to the game in Atlanta.