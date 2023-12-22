A three-star tight end prospect out of Shaw High School in Columbus, Georgia, Bruce Figgins arrived at UGA in 2007 and instantly became known for his blue-collar work ethic and desire to see the field no matter the obstacles he faced. Against Oklahoma State in the season opener, Figgins became just the tenth Georgia player in the modern era—and the first tight end—to start a season-opening game as a true freshman. Remarkably, he scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Cowboys on an 11-yard reception from Matthew Stafford. For his adversity-filled career at Georgia from 2007 through 2011, which included a position change to fullback as a fifth-year senior, Figgins played in 51 games, starting 12 (eight at fullback, four at tight end), making 16 receptions for 179 yards and four touchdowns. A participant in the East-West Shrine Classic in January 2012, Figgins then spent a season with the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL before playing with the New Orleans VooDoo of the Arena Football League in 2013. Since then, he has been a teacher and a football coach, currently serving at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. In addition, Figgins is the Assistant Head Coach of the Columbus Lions of the American Indoor Football league. We caught up with Figgins from his home in Columbus.

UGASports: When did you realize you were good enough to play football for a major college program like UGA? Figgins: Playing college football was something I always inspired to do, but I just didn’t know on what level I could play until I started to get recruited while at Shaw. Several members of my family, including my father, are Fort Valley State graduates. So, going to a Fort Valley State game, like if they were going to play Albany State on Homecoming or something like that, that was big time to me. It wasn't until I started receiving interest from Power Five schools that I started seeing myself playing on that big of stage. UGASports: What were some of the other schools besides UGA heavily recruiting you? And, why, in the end, did you decide on Georgia? Figgins: Besides Georgia, I really liked Florida State and Clemson. Coach [Bobby] Bowden was still the head coach at Florida State when I came through. At Clemson, Tommy Bowden was the head coach and Billy Napier (current Florida head coach) was the tight ends coach. Coach Napier was an awesome coach, an awesome recruiter. But I was a hometown type of guy. And I really liked Coach [Mark] Richt and Coach Dave Johnson. Coach Johnson, who now coaches the offensive line at Tennessee Tech, primarily recruited me and was my position coach my freshman year. Also, Georgia had done well at the tight end position and Coach Richt, Coach Johnson, and Coach [Mike] Bobo (offensive coordinator at the time) were responsible for a lot of that success. UGASports: So, the fact that Georgia was becoming “Tight End U,” so to speak, was considered by you when deciding to become a Bulldog? Figgins: Oh, absolutely. In recent years by then, Georgia had featured tight ends like Randy McMichael, Ben Watson, Leonard Pope, and Martrez Milner. Also, Tripp Chandler came in right before I did. When I was getting recruited, I definitely saw myself in that same mode, having similar success as those guys. Georgia’s pro-style offense needed a tight end who could be physical at the line of scrimmage but could get open quickly—and that fitted my style. I definitely saw myself as the next [tight end] up at UGA. UGASports: Back when redshirting was rather common, it appeared like you would redshirt your first season of 2007. However, not only did you not redshirt, but you started the season opener against Oklahoma State—and scored a touchdown! Tell us about that experience. And were you “ready” for that type of experience? Figgins: Although I was definitely confident in my ability at the time, I was in a little bit of a panic because of not fully knowing the coverages, all the little ins and outs, and things like that. But I knew how to play fast and I knew how to give maximum, exhaustive effort. And I think that's what the coaches at that time applauded me for—for being ready while demonstrating the effort and enthusiasm to play. So, although I might have been a little nervous, I was ready for the moment. Still, for anyone to receive an athletic scholarship from the University of Georgia is an accomplishment. So, for me, to start and score a touchdown in my first college game, it was like a dream. It’s still like a dream to me. UGASports: Is there a particular game that stands out to you from your time at Georgia besides your first? Figgins: Several games stand out, but the first blackout game against Auburn in 2007 when we wore the black jerseys was really special. I’m smiling thinking about it, but I remember warming up in Sanford Stadium wearing red jerseys already fully aware of what a big game it was. When we came back to the locker room and saw the black jerseys in our seats, we went completely insane for several minutes. The game suddenly became even bigger. Some of us were waving the new black jerseys around our heads. Coach Richt finally convinced us instead of just waving them around our heads, “How about we put the jerseys on and get ready to play?” But that was just an awesome time for what resulted in a big [45-20] win. I don't think anybody in the country could have beaten us that day in Athens. UGASports: During the 2008 season, besides the fact Georgia had essentially stopped throwing to its tight end position, you needed surgery to repair a torn labrum in your left shoulder. Many players would have “saved” their season by no longer playing and taking a medical redshirt year. Instead, you decided to play injured. Why? Figgins: Simply, I was given the choice whether to immediately have surgery, or I could play if I felt up to it and could have the surgery right after the season. I felt like I was good enough to go. I wasn’t necessarily thinking of my future, but what was best for my team and me at that moment. And at that moment, our tight-end room was already a little banged up and I thought I was healthy enough to play. So, I did. Saving the year and immediately having surgery wasn’t even considered. If I can play, let’s play. That was my mindset—always been my mindset. As a recruit, I wasn’t rated a bunch of stars or had a bunch of accolades. I had to prove myself as a blue-collar-type player. That’s always been my role in games and at practice. Therefore, with my injury, I took the same approach.

UGASports: After missing the 2009 campaign following surgery, you returned the following season but played a limited role while sharing tight end duties with standouts Orson Charles and Aron White. You changed positions for your fifth and final season when the Bulldogs won 10 consecutive games (after losing nine of their previous 15 games). Describe what seems like a huge transition for both you and the team in 2011. Figgins: I’ve told people before, Georgia’s tight end position changed overnight with me. Coming in, back in 2007, tight ends were getting in three-point stances and expected to block down. But it switched seemingly overnight from us having a hand in the dirt to us being a yard off and a yard outside of the tackle. Georgia went from having 260-pound tight ends to 230-pound tight ends who could stretch the field and move the safety off the hashes. It wasn’t just a Georgia thing. Many teams adjusted to having this new type of tight end. But I was blessed to be able to transition to fullback, which was completely different for me. But I was just glad to be out there on the field and contributing. I was considered a team leader and was able to help mentor some of the new players that season. We started off 0-2 but then winning became contagious. The turnaround in 2011 is a testament to the coaching staff and—and this is coming from an older guy on that team—a lot of the younger guys we had. We had a lot of younger guys who had big responsibilities that season, and they were ready for that role. They were ready for their time, not just to perform, but to be that guy when it was time to speak up, and when it was time to show by example. The younger classes in that group assisted in my role as far as being a leader and performing. I give a lot of credit to them for Georgia’s turnaround in 2011. UGASports: During that season, Coach Richt had helmet stickers made with your mom’s (Kim Figgins) initials after he heard she was battling with breast cancer. It marked the first time ever Georgia had recognized a family member of a player on its football uniform. The team wore the decals for the Tennessee game. What did that mean to you? Figgins: That's just another example of who Coach Richt is. The close, caring relationships he had with his players didn’t stop after they signed on to play. He got to know each of us on a personal level. And it wasn't just a game or a gimmick. Team chaplain Thomas Settles provided me a platform to speak with my teammates on a spiritual level. I didn’t want any sympathy but just wanted to share what my mother was going through with her cancer. Everyone got behind me, supporting my mother’s fight against cancer. What Coach Richt and UGA did for my family meant so much. I’m forever grateful. So is my mama. Even today, more than 10 years later, she is so proud of all her Georgia stuff and especially with the relationship she built with Coach Richt. UGASports: What did/does Coach Richt mean to you as a coach and person? Figgins: Whatever you think you know about Coach Richt as far as his moral compass—him as a husband, him as a father, him as a leader—you can multiply it by 100 and he’s exactly that. And he’s all genuine—not for show and no games or gimmicks. There was nothing more important to Coach Richt than to be a loving husband and the best father he could be. And I think it showed through his recruiting, coaching style, leadership—exactly who Coach Richt is. I think, we, as players, were all attracted to that. Even at 18-19 years old, when we probably weren’t aware of exactly what we were attracted to, we were attracted to who Coach Richt is and his style—and the sincerity and genuine acts that supported his style. Also, I have an amazing father. He’s my role model, what I see as a man, who never fell short in parenting in any way. But, I’ll say that Coach Richt taught me one of the most important lessons in manhood: accountability, accepting and living with your choices while being fully responsible for them.

“When it comes to football, there’s been nothing more important to me than the teammates and coaches I had while at Georgia. During that time, I learned some valuable life lessons which only those teammates and coaches could have taught me.” — Bruce Figgins