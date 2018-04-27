To say Lorenzo Carter opened some eyes at the NFL Combine would be an understatement.

The former Bulldog wowed those in attendance with an eye-popping 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, an effort that no doubt ultimately helped the New York Giants to take Carter in the third round with the 66th pick of the NFL Draft.

Carter said recently he's ready to go.

“I try to pattern my game after Demarcus Ware,” Carter said. “He’s a great guy to look up to. He’s a pass rusher, he transitioned to outside linebacker, started dropping a little bit more, so he’s a guy I wouldn’t mind comparisons to.”

Last year Carter finished third on the Bulldogs with 61 tackles, second on the squad in quarterback hurries (16), and fourth in sacks (4.5).

He was the defensive recipient of the Charley Trippi Award, given to the most versatile player for his penchant for making big plays, including ones like his blocked field in the second overtime at the Rose Bowl, opening the door for the Bulldogs to win the game and advance to the national championship.

He’s ready to do whatever the Giants may ask.

“Thankfully I went to a school like Georgia because our defense prepared me for everything,” Carter said. “I can do a 3-4 outside linebacker, a 4-3 defensive end. I just want to get after the passer. I want to get back to my roots. I want to go get some sacks.”

More to come.