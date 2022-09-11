0 – Georgia allowed zero points to Samford. It is the ninth shutout by the Bulldogs since Kirby Smart took over in 2016. The nine is the most in the nation in that time period.

1 – Georgia had its first sack of the season courtesy of Mykel Williams.

1-for-13 – Samford had just one successful third-down conversion in 13 attempts on Saturday. It is the third time under Smart that a Bulldog opponent has been held to one made third down attempt (2017 at Tennessee 1/12 and 2021 vs. UAB 1/11).

1.1 to 1.0 – Samford had 19 yards rushing against Georgia and averaged 1.1 yards per attempt. The 1.1 was actually a higher average than the last time they played the “other” Bulldogs. Samford had 22 yards and averaged 1.0 yards an attempt back in 2017.

3 – Georgia has allowed three points through its first two games of the season. The three points are the fewest by the Dawgs through their first two games since 1969 when the Bulldogs shut out their first two opponents (Tulane and Clemson). Like that season and this season, the third opponent that season is South Carolina.

3 – Samford had three first downs in the entire game. That is the lowest by a Georgia opponent in the 2000s. The previous low was at Vanderbilt last season when the Commodores had four.

4 – Four different Dawgs had their first career reception (Dillon Bell, Mekhi Mews, De’Nylon Morrissette and Branson Robinson). Bell also had his first career touchdown.

4 – Jack Podlesny connected on a career-high four field goals. All four field goals made were inside 30 yards.

4 and 1.5 – Smael Mondon led the Bulldogs in tackles with four. He also led them in tackles for loss with 1.5.

4-of-5 – Stetson Bennett threw for exactly 300 yards on Saturday. It was the fourth time in his last five games that he has thrown for 300 yards or more. Prior to those five games, he had never had a 300-yard passing game for the Dawgs.

6 – For the sixth time in his career (and the second time this season), Bennett had at least a touchdown pass and a touchdown rush in the same game.

11 – Isaiah Richardson of Samford had the most tackles in the game by either team with 11.

14 – Kenny McIntosh now has 14 receptions this season. He is third in the nation among running backs in that category. His 14 is more than halfway to his career-high, set last season at 22. He led the team on Saturday with five.

15 – 15 different Bulldogs caught at least one pass against Samford. This was the most by an SEC team since Alabama had 15 against Georgia State in 2013.

23 – Brock Bowers needs just 23 yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

63.7 – Bennett is now second in Georgia history in completion percentage (minimum 300 attempts) passing Jake Fromm (63.2). He has just Hutson Mason in front of him (65.0).

71 – The completion percentage of both Bennett (70.58) and Carson Beck (71.42) on Saturday.

85 – Kendall Milton had a career-high 85 rushing yards on 10 attempts on the day.

800 – Georgia is 23-0 against FCS schools since 1986. The Bulldogs have outscored those 23 opponents 1,039 to 239 or a difference of 800 points.

4,969 – Bennett passed Zeke Bratkowski on Georgia’s all-time list for career pass yards with 4,969. He is now in eighth place and needs another 1,365 to reach current Bulldog offensive analyst Mike Bobo.





Cover photo courtesy of Kathryn Skeean