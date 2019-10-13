0 – For the second time in the last three games, the Dawgs defense had zero sacks. The Gamecocks had three on the day.

2 – Rodrigo Blankenship had zero missed field goals entering the South Carolina game, but missed two on Saturday. The last time he missed two in a game was against Missouri last season.

3 – Entering the game, Jake Fromm had zero interceptions. In this game, he had a career-high three. It was the first time a Bulldog quarterback had three or more in a game since Faton Bauta had four versus Florida in 2015.

4 – Georgia had four turnovers in the game. They are now even in turnover margin this season.

7 – Freshman George Pickens had a career-high seven receptions in the game for 98 yards. It was the most by a Bulldog player since Isaiah McKenzie had ten against Missouri in 2016.

8-7 (1-2) – Georgia now has an 8-7 record in overtime games, including 1-2 in games of extra time at home.

12 – Tae Crowder and Monty Rice each had 12 tackles to lead Georgia. It was a career-high for both players.

15 – The Dawgs snapped their 15-game win streak against SEC East teams.

19 – South Carolina won its 19th game in 72 meetings against Georgia, and the first one since 2014.

23 – D’Andre Swift had a career-high 23 rush attempts against the Gamecocks. It was tied for second for the most rush attempts by a Bulldog under Kirby Smart. Nick Chubb had the other 23-rush game and a 32-rush game as well.

28-of-51 – Both 28 completions and 51 pass attempts were career-highs from Fromm.

30 – Georgia had 30 first downs in the game, compared to South Carolina’s 16. The last time the Bulldogs had 30 first downs and lost was versus Georgia Tech in 1999.

50 – Blankenship made his first field goal of the game for 50 yards. It was his sixth career field goal from 50 yards or longer. He is tied for third all-time in Georgia history in that category, with Rex Robinson and Brandon Coutu.

113 – Swift ran for 113 yards on Saturday. It was his sixth career game going for 100 or more and his second this season.

501 – Fromm became the fifth Georgia player with at least 500 career pass completions in a career.

2,240 – Swift now has 2,240 yards rushing for his career. He now stands in 12th place all-time in Georgia history, and is 31 behind former Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich.