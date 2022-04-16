Bullpen collapse dooms Dawgs

Georgia’s pitching was already stretched thin coming into the finale with Texas A&M.

This was made painfully evident Saturday after the Aggies struck for 17 runs over the final four innings to roll past the Bulldogs 23-9 and take the weekend series 2-1.

“I just said it to the guys, it’s time to start a new week,” designated hitter Corey Collins said. “All you can do is move on. We’re going to get ready this week and keep it going.”

If there was any solace for the Bulldogs, it’s that despite the loss, Georgia still sits with the third-best mark in the SEC at 26-10, 9-6 in the East.

“To put it in perspective, we’re 9-6 in this league, our RPI is No. 3 in the country. If you had told me that with all the guys with all the guys we’ve got down, I’m taking it in a heartbeat,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “It’s disappointing to lose like that, no one wants to lose like that. I hate a series at home. But if you try to put a positive spin on it, which is kind of what we have to do, we’re still in good shape.”

One reason for his optimism is after the game Stricklin revealed that ace pitcher Jonathan Cannon will return to the rotation next week at Alabama.

“When you play 27 innings one weekend and you’re relying on seven or eight instead of one guy, it’s a challenge, and this stretched us,” Stricklin said. “But Jonathan coming back is going to give us a lot of momentum. He threw a bullpen today and felt great. He was playing catch at 93 mph, so he’s back, he’s 100 percent and ready to go. He’ll throw another bullpen on Wednesday and fully expect him to start one of those games in Tuscaloosa.”

The Bulldogs certainly could have used Cannon Saturday.

It was a bludgeoning and marked the second time this year an opponent has scored 20-plus runs against Georgia, which is allowing 15 runs in SEC getaway days this season.

The Aggies scored six in the second, six in the sixth before capping the ninth with 10 runs, all coming off reliever Hank Bearden before he was mercifully pulled with two out in favor of catcher Shane Marshall who finally ended the inning by enticing a lineout to center.

He was not the only reliever who struggled. Will Pearson gave up three runs in 1.1 innings, while Michael Polk did not record an out while giving up three runs.

“You have to continue to challenge guys and the thing I talk to them about is playing for their teammates. They’ve got guys around them that they have to be accountable for to compete,” Stricklin said. “Guys are talented, but for some it’s mental, but we’re falling behind, giving up free bases and leaving pitches up. Obviously, we’ve got to pitch better ....We’ve got some pieces to help us win series, and we had a chance to win the series today. We needed to have guys step up and it didn’t happen.”

The day did not begin quite the way starter Liam Sullivan had hoped.

After a scoreless first, the Aggies struck the sophomore for six runs, including a three-run homer by Dylan Rock for a 6-2 lead

But back came the Bulldogs.

Georgia answered Texas A&M with one in the second before exploding for six in the fourth, the big hits a pair of two-run singles by Corey Collins and Fernando Gonzalez.

Unfortunately, Pearson and Polk did not allow the 9-6 lead hold up.

Just as they did in the second, the Aggies struck for six runs in the sixth to go back in front 12-9 before exploding for the 10 runs off Bearden to make the game resemble a football score.



Georgia returns to action Tuesday against Clemson at Foley Field.