Illnesses are expected to keep starting pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Ryan Webb from taking part in next weekend’s opening series against Evansville. Thus Georgia pitching coach Sean Kenny is busy prepping some of the Bulldogs’ freshman arms to make their collegiate debut.

“They’re going to have to [step up],” said Kenny, who could be without Cannon for the first three weeks while he recovers from mononucleosis and Webb, who is expected to be held out next weekend as a precaution to shake off the effects of a recent positive test for Covid-19.

Although the Bulldogs will still have junior lefty C.J. Smith (0-1, 3.32), this year’s opening weekend rotation will bear a much different look from the past two seasons, when Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox were part of the weekend plans.

Considering this year’s first three non-conference series will see the Bulldogs play a trio of Saturday double-headers as part of a four-game set, there figures to be no shortage of opportunities for Georgia’s freshman hurlers to see their first collegiate action.

“We’ve been so fortunate because we have had the rotation really solidified for the last three seasons. It changes from time to time, because that’s baseball. But pretty much it’s been experienced, older guys, who we knew we could pencil in even if one guy went down,” Kenny said. “Now, you have one guy go down, even in the short term, and you’re looking at a freshman, a redshirt freshman, and some other guys with just not a lot of experience.’

With a week remaining before Friday’s season-opener against Evansville, Kenny mentioned five freshmen whom fans could see for the first time.

Luke Wagner is a 6-foot, 175-pound lefty from New Cumberland, Penn. During his junior year in high school, he went 11-2 with a 1.44 ERA. He struck out 117 batters in just 68 innings, before what would have been his senior campaign was wiped out due to Covid.

From a family of successful baseball players, Luke’s father (Kyle) and uncle (Brett) played baseball at Wake Forest before being drafted by pro teams. A catcher, Kyle Wagner was a 12th-round pick of the California Angels in 1995, while Brett, a left-handed pitcher, was a first-round pick by St. Louis in 1994.

“Luke is probably as advanced as a baseball person as a freshman can be. He thinks along with what we’re asking him to do, and he asks really advanced baseball questions,” Kenny said. “A lot of that is due to his family background. His dad is a coach, and along with his uncle, were really good players. So he’s just really in tune with the "whys" of what we're asking him to do.”

Two more freshman lefties, Jaden Woods of Warner Robins and Liam Sullivan of Sandy Springs are also in the mix.

At 6-2 and 190, Woods went 9-2 with a 1.18 ERA as a junior for Houston County, while Sullivan—the brother of former Bulldog first baseman Patrick Sullivan—went 10-1 his junior year at Marist, posting a 1.41 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 51 innings.

“Jaden is probably as high-end a freshman as you can want,” Kenny said. “I told Coach (Scott) Stricklin, he’s just really fun to coach, because he’s already improving on the things we’re asking him to do, just because he’s so incredibly talented.”

The 6-6, 230-pound Sullivan has impressed coaches with his control.

“He’s kind of in between those two from the standpoint of talent,” Kenny said. “But he’s also a very instinctual baseball player and there’s a lot of intrigue there, just because of where he might be.”

Freshman righties Max DeJong (Hillgrove High) and Hank Bearden (Northwest Whitefield) are also in the mix.

DeJong is a hard thrower that Kenny projects as a potential closer down the line, while Bearden has three-pitch command.

Two more freshmen, former North Oconee standout and righty Will Pearson, along with lefty Collin Caldwell, are two more youngers mentioned by Kenny who could see action, most likely in a matchup capacity.

Florida transfer Nolan Crisp will be the closer after setting a Gator freshman record for saves in 2019, with seven.

Per Kenny, Crisp compares very favorably to former Bulldog reliever Zac Kristofak.

“That’s a great comparison. I even talk about that, personality-wise,” Kenny said. “Kristofak might have the best personality of anybody we’ve ever met, but Nolan is very vocal, he’s always in a good mood, always positive, just a fun guy to be around. But when its go-time, he becomes as serious as anybody.”