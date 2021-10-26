Bulldogs rooting for the Braves

When the Atlanta Braves take on Houston tonight in Game 1 of the World Series, Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis will be playing close attention.

Like fans throughout the state and the South, the Bulldog senior could not be more excited about the possibility of Atlanta winning its first championship since 1995.

“Chop on Braves! We’re rooting for them,” Davis said. “I’m definitely pulling for them in the World Series. That will be crazy to experience that.”

Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series is set for 8:09 p.m. tonight (Fox).

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey will also be watching.

“That’s awesome,” McConkey said. “It’s the first time since what, 1999 since they’ve been to the World Series. For them to go out there and do that is really something special.”

Head coach Kirby Smart also wishes the Braves well.

Although Smart is obviously focused preparing his team for Saturday’s game at Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS), he’ll have an eye on the Braves.

Skipper Brian Snitker has attended Bulldog games in the past, and Smart would love nothing more than for the team he grew up rooting for as a youngster bring home a World Series crown.

"I was excited for the Braves. I got to see the end of the game Saturday night after the college games were over,” Smart said. “Certainly, excited for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. Those guys have done a tremendous job closing and playing at the end this year."

Davis’ fandom is not relegated to watching the Braves on the television.

The North Carolina native attended Atlanta’s Game 2 win over Los Angeles in the NLCS.

Roommate Brian Anderson, a Bulldog walk-on in 2018, has season tickets, and Davis tags along whenever time allows.

“I went to Game 2 and a game in the regular season,” Davis said. “It was cool. My roommate has season tickets so anytime he has an opening I’m always down to go unless I have practice, tutoring or something like that.”

Although he never played baseball as a youngster, Davis has always loved the sport.

“I just started getting into Atlanta baseball, although I’ve always been a fan of the Charlotte Knights. Obviously, they’re not MLB,” Davis said. “It’s a cool experience. Truist Park is beautiful, one of the nicest baseball parks I’ve ever been to. I’m just taking time to be a sports fan, not just sticking to football and basketball. I'm expanding my horizons.”