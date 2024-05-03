On paper, Georgia’s 10-0 run-rule victory Friday night over No. 13 Vanderbilt qualifies as one of the Bulldogs’ better efforts this year.

But according to head coach Wes Johnson, there’s always another level and that’s what his 18th-ranked Bulldogs will shoot for as they continue their push toward post-season play.

“We’ve got to continue to get better. It’s like I tell our guys, I’ve been on teams that won 101 ballgames at the next level. There’s always another level,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’ve got have our mind on. So, we’ve got work to do. But all in all, I thought our offense did a phenomenal job of not chasing, and when you do that, you put a lot of pressure on their guys to have to come to the plate.”

Friday’s game offered a little bit of everything.

The Bulldogs (33-12, 11-11) blasted three more home runs, one each by Charlie Condon, Paul Toetz, and Slate Alford. Defensively, the Bulldogs did not commit an error while starting pitcher Leighton Finley pitched the game of his career to silence the bats of Vanderbilt (32-14, 11-11).

Finley was spectacular.

The sophomore right-hander tossed a career-high six innings, scattering three hits with just three walks and 11 strikeouts, also a career-high.

“I really needed to execute my slider. I’ve been struggling a little bit with that, but tonight I was able to do that,” said Finley, who noted that an early change to his grip helped him finish the game strong.

“In the first inning, my slider wasn’t working as well, so I started tweaking (his grip) a little bit,” Finley said. “I moved my thumb on it a little bit and it started working a lot better.”

Johnson said he had a brief conversation about the change in the dugout before Finley went back on the mound in the second.

“I don’t get with them too much about the grip, but I do talk a lot with them about what finger to dominate the ball,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think he was dominating it with the proper finger, and he said OK, then came back in and said I got it. He told me later he adjusted the grip, which is fine as long as he keeps spinning it like he did.”

After Finley’s night was done, Brian Zeldin set the Commodores down in order to finish out the game in the seventh inning.