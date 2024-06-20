MANCHESTER - At the end of the day, Justus Terry followed his heart.

The five-star defensive lineman committed to USC in March. But in recent weeks, Terry has felt that he doesn't want to go so far from his home of Manchester, Georgia.

"I feel like I have a lot of family members and I’m big on family," Terry said. "When it comes to my decision, I want to be close to my family but at a good school that can still develop me. That’s what played a big part in my decision, really the distance and leaving family behind and my mom, being far away from my mom."

Terry decommitted from USC on June 19. Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, and others are vying for his commitment.

Where do the Bulldogs stand now?