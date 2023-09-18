Jordan Allen has stepped firmly into the spotlight as a receiver target in Georgia's 2025 class.

The receiver from Buford High School earned an offer from the Bulldogs during a 7-on-7 event this summer. He has made multiple visits to Athens and has begun building a strong relationship with receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

But on Saturday, Allen did something he had never done before. UGASports caught up with Allen to get his thoughts on his first gameday visit to Athens.