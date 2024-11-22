Bulldogs go West to land top pitching prospect

Chalk Wes Johnson’s reputation and experience as a big-league pitching coach for helping Georgia snag a rare commitment from the West Coast.

Oakdale, California right-hander Landon Schutte made it official Thursday, announcing he was going to be a Bulldog.

“I’ve loved talking to him; I’d always heard great things about him. There’s not too many Big League coaches in college baseball right now, so those things definitely struck the eye,” Schutte said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “Then over the summer, I got a chance to check out Athens and see what it’s all about. Even though it was summertime, I could feel this place is special. Those were just some things that fired my decision.”

Schutte’s decision qualifies as a big deal.

Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander as the nation’s 10th-best noncommitted high school player for 2026 before Thursday’s decision and 28th overall.

He chose the Bulldogs after also taking visits to traditional baseball powers LSU, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas A&M.

Schutte becomes the first Californian high school player to sign with Georgia since Will Proctor in 2016.

“I really love the SEC. I love Georgia the times I've been out there for baseball tournaments, and Athens itself is just incredible,” Schutte said. “I love the college town vibe, and everybody cares about UGA.”

Schutte becomes the sixth 2026 verbal commitment for the baseball team joining Perry High left-handed pitcher Connor Langdon, Etowah right-handed pitcher Matthew Sharman, Starrs Mill shortstop Brock Rein, and Morgan County right-handed pitcher Ty Tillery.