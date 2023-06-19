Bulldogs pick up two transfers
Georgia pulled its third and fourth player from the NCAA transfer portal Monday when former Mississippi State third baseman Slate Alford announced on Twitter that he would be coming to Athens.
Alford (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), who just completed his sophomore year at MSU, started 40 games last year, batting .248 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs.
Seven of Alford’s nine home runs and 23 of his 36 RBIs came in SEC play. Alford is expected to compete for the third base job at Georgia following the graduation of Will David.
He wouldn't be the only one to announce he would be transferring to the Bulldogs.
Shortly after Alford's announcement, Western Kentucky first baseman/outfielder Lukas Farris tweeted that he too, was transferring to Georgia.
A 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Acworth, Farris batted .291 with a team-leading 13 home runs and 43 RBIs last year.
Alford just completed his sophomore year at Mississippi State, while Farris was just a freshman last year Western Kentucky.
The news comes after new hitting coach Will Coggin told UGASports that Georgia would be active in the transfer portal.
“We will be active in the portal. We will be looking to fill some current needs, and it will be used as just that – to fill some current needs that we have and hopefully add some key contributing pieces that can make an impact right away,” Coggin said in an article published Sunday. “I think the long-term plan is to really do a great job in the high school market in Georgia. But the transfer portal, if you’re doing things right, is a great way to just patch some needs on our current roster. I think it’s a nice blend, and that’s just a year-to-year thing. But the long-term solution is doing a great job of bringing in high school classes.”
Two other players – Columbia catcher Weston Eberly and Penn pitcher Brian Zeldin – have announced they will transfer to Georgia.