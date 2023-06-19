Georgia pulled its third and fourth player from the NCAA transfer portal Monday when former Mississippi State third baseman Slate Alford announced on Twitter that he would be coming to Athens.

Alford (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), who just completed his sophomore year at MSU, started 40 games last year, batting .248 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs.

Seven of Alford’s nine home runs and 23 of his 36 RBIs came in SEC play. Alford is expected to compete for the third base job at Georgia following the graduation of Will David.

He wouldn't be the only one to announce he would be transferring to the Bulldogs.

Shortly after Alford's announcement, Western Kentucky first baseman/outfielder Lukas Farris tweeted that he too, was transferring to Georgia.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Acworth, Farris batted .291 with a team-leading 13 home runs and 43 RBIs last year.

Alford just completed his sophomore year at Mississippi State, while Farris was just a freshman last year Western Kentucky.