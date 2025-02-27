Advertisement
Published Feb 27, 2025
Live results from the NFL Combine
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

INDIANAPOLIS - UGASports is Live from the NFL Combine being held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Today, the defensive linemen and linebackers take center stage, followed on Friday by the tight ends and defensive backs.

Although Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker each told the media they would not be taking part in drills, deferring to Georgia's Pro Day on March 12, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Smael Mondon, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson are scheduled to participate.

On Saturday, running backs and quarterbacks highlight the day's activities, followed on Sunday by the offensive line.

To follow along, click the link here.

Advertisement

UGASports Coverage from the NFL Combine

The Brock Bowers versus Malaki Starks story

Thursday NFL Combine News and Notes

Jalon Walker banking on versatility

Mykel Williams shares a revelation

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has a message for Bulldog newcomers

Wednesday NFL Combine News and Notes

Warren Brinson on his future and the coach who changed his life

Smael Mondon advocates for himself, former teammates



Advertisement