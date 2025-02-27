Live results from the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS - UGASports is Live from the NFL Combine being held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Today, the defensive linemen and linebackers take center stage, followed on Friday by the tight ends and defensive backs.

Although Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker each told the media they would not be taking part in drills, deferring to Georgia's Pro Day on March 12, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Smael Mondon, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson are scheduled to participate.

On Saturday, running backs and quarterbacks highlight the day's activities, followed on Sunday by the offensive line.

