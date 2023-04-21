Between four players who hit their fourth home run and a magnificent effort by starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein, the Georgia Bulldogs accomplished something Friday night they’ve done only one other time this year – win a series against an SEC foe.

However, Friday’s 7-3 victory over No. 5 Arkansas represented more than that. The win clinched the second series win over a ranked team after taking two of three from No. 10 Kentucky three weeks ago. Suddenly, the Bulldogs (22-17, 6-11), who started a mere 1-9 in SEC play, have won five of their last seven conference games.

“Bottom line, we’re just playing better baseball. We’re playing clean, making plays defensively, minimizing the freebies,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “There’s a lot of reasons, but we’re just playing closer to our potential and that’s what was so frustrating earlier in the year because we were just so underachieving.”

Georgia used four home runs – from 6-9 hitters Cole Wagner, Sebastian Murillo, and Mason LaPlante – to back some stellar pitching from Goldstein, who improved to 2-1.

The home runs by the four Bulldogs were No. 4 on the year for each.

“I didn’t know that, but I did think it was pretty cool that the 6, 7, 8, and 9 hitters hit home runs,” said Wagner, who broke out of a recent slump by going a career-best 4-for-4 with two RBIs. “I haven’t seen that very often.”

Another rarity, the Bulldogs outhit and outscored the Razorbacks (30-9, 11-6) – the first-place team in the SEC West – with Charlie Condon, Connor Tate, and Parks Harber going just a combined 2-for-10 (both by Tate) with only one run scored and no RBI. Condon had his streak of reaching base in 37 straight games snapped.

“If you had said we’re hitting four home runs and Condon, Tate, and Harber aren’t hitting any of them, I don’t think anyone is believing you,” Stricklin said. “Charlie was off tonight. You’re allowed to do that. The guy was hitting .450, one of the best hitters in the country. He was a little bit off tonight, other guys picked them up.”