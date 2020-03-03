With this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis having recently concluded, UGASports gathered the measurements (height, weight, and hand size) for all of Georgia's 10 attendees, and the results of the seven Bulldogs who "ran" at least one of the event's six different drills (40-yard dash, bench press, vertical leap, broad jump, shuttle run, and 3Cone run)—and compiled them in the table below. If a time/measurement is not given, simply, the player did not participate in the designated drill. For context purposes, combine summaries of the 10 UGA players are included below the table, comparing them to other players at their position, and other Bulldog players from previous combines. Historically speaking, the NFL Combines recognized are those from 1987 through 2020.

2020 NFL Combine Results for UGA Players PLAYER, POS. Hgt, Wgt, Hand size 40-YD, Bench V. Leap, B. Jump Shuttle, 3Cone Rodrigo Blankenship, PK 6-1, 187, 9.00 Lawrence Cager, WR 6-5, 220, 8.88 Jake Fromm, QB 6-2, 220, 8.88 5.01 30.0, 111 4.51, 7.27 Brian Herrien, RB 6-0, 210, 9.00 4.62, 18 38.5, 126 4.40, 7.12 Solomon Kindley, OL 6-4, 335, 10.00 J.R. Reed, SAF 6-1, 194, 9.88 4.54, 15 34.0, 130 D'Andre Swift, RB 5-9, 215, 9.00 4.48 35.5, 121 Andrew Thomas, OL 6-5, 320, 10.25 5.22, 21 30.5, 109 4.66, 7.58 Isaiah Wilson, OL 6-7, 340, 10.25 5.32, 26 29.0, 110 5.07, 8.26 Charlie Woerner, TE 6-5, 245, 10.00 4.78, 21 34.5, 120 4.46, 7.18

RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP: Did not run any drills...Likely the top placekicker entering the NFL Draft, he further distinguished himself at the combine by easily drilling a 55-yard field goal:

LAWRENCE CAGER: Did not run any drills...Of the 27 Georgia receivers to be measured in the combine's history, he is the second tallest, only a quarter-inch shorter than 6-foot-5.25 Kris Durham in 2011. JAKE FROMM: Considered one of the combine's disappointments, he ranked 13th (of the 13 quarterbacks who ran the drill) in the 40-yard dash, 9th (of 13) in vertical leap, 10th (of 13) in broad jump, 7th (of 12) in the shuttle run, and 9th (of 12) in the 3Cone run...Of the five Georgia quarterbacks who have been timed/measured in the shuttle run, 3Cone, vertical leap, and broad jump in the combine's history (Fromm, Quincy Carter, David Greene, D.J. Shockley, and Matthew Stafford), his results are the lowest in all categories except broad jump, where his 111 inches are the second-fewest to Stafford's 107 inches in 2009.

Whether compared to other quarterbacks preparing for the NFL this year, or UGA quarterbacks from the past, Jake Fromm's performance at the combine was substandard, to say the least.

BRIAN HERRIEN: Ranked 20th (of the 28 running backs who ran the drill) in the 40-yard dash, 15th (of 23) in bench press, 7th (of 28) in vertical leap, 4th (of 27) in broad jump, 14th (of 16) in the shuttle run, and 6th (of 11) in the 3Cone run...Broad jump of 126 inches is considered in the 92.5 percentile of all running backs in combine history. SOLOMON KINDLEY: Of the 52 offensive linemen measured at this year's combine, he was one of only seven to not run any drills. J.R. REED: Ranked 10th (of the 20 safeties who ran the drill) in the 40-yard dash, 13th (of 18) in bench press, 15th (of 20) in vertical leap, and 6th (of 19) in broad jump...His 130 inches in the broad jump is the 4th-most by a Bulldog all-time at the combine, trailing only Chris Conley (139 in 2015), Boss Bailey (135 in 2003), and DeMario Minter (131 in 2006). D'ANDRE SWIFT: Ranked 6th (of the 28 running backs who ran the drill) in the 40-yard dash, 15th (of 28) in vertical leap, and 16th (of 27) in broad jump...Compared to Georgia running backs at previous combines, his 4.48 in the 40-yard dash is similar to that of Musa Smith (4.45 in 2003) and Knowshon Moreno (4.50 in 2009).

After first running a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, D'Andre Swift followed it up with a time of 4.48.