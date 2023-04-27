Another Georgia tackle has gone in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Broderick Jones has been selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is the 14th overall selection of this year's draft.

Jones came out of high school as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2020. Rivals ranked him as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle.

As a true freshman, Jones appeared in just two games and redshirted in 2020.

Jones took on a much bigger role in 2021, appearing in every game. He took over for an injured Jamaree Salyer in a road win at Auburn.

In the 2021 National Championship Game against Alabama, Jones came into the game at left tackle as Salyer slid inside to guard. Jones helped key Georgia's offensive attack as the Bulldogs rallied to win their first national championship since 1980.

Jones then started at left tackle in all 15 games during the 2022 national championship season. His play earned him Associated Press First-Team All-SEC honors.

The Steelers had Jones on their radar for a while. While meeting with players at last year's Georgia Pro Day, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin asked the Bulldogs about names on the team to be on the lookout for.

Jones' is the name that came up most. Now, he is taking his talents to Pittsburgh as a first-round pick.

"He's an extremely talented guy. We were excited about him really at every step of the process," Tomlin said. "He's a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He's a diaper dandy. We're excited about getting him in the fold and teaching him and letting him sort himself out."

The Steelers met with Jones often throughout the process. They spent time with him at the NFL Scouting Combine, at Georgia's Pro Day, and during a visit by Jones to Pittsburgh.

After first learning of Jones during time in Athens last year, Tomlin went to dinner with Jones in Athens last month.

"He's got a competitor's mentality," Tomlin said. "He's wired right for this line of work. He's got a desire to be great. He's highly competitive. His reason why he put himself in that environment, he's been a part of a winner. He understands that we're in the winning business. He values that, he's experienced that. Sometimes you can't really value that unless you've been a part of it. Obviously, the run that university's been on with their football program, they've won about as much as you can win over the time he spent playing a significant role."

As the press conference ended, Steelers general manager Omar Khan summed up the night succinctly.

"We're just excited. We got Broderick Jones. It's exciting," Khan said.

