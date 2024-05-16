We continue our summer series taking a look at players expected to break out by focusing on sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Hall. Hall certainly flashed at times for Georgia as a true freshman, but this year, even more is expected. The Bulldogs have talented players on the defensive front, but head coach Kirby Smart would love to see more havoc created than perhaps we saw a season ago. Hall has the potential to do just that. For more on Hall:

Sophomore Jordan Hall is being counted upon heaving by Kirby Smart this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Jordan Hall

Position: Defensive Line Height: 6-3 Weight: 320 2024 Projection: Key part of the rotation, if not a starter

What you need to know

As a former five-star recruit, many thought Hall would jump right in and give Smart exactly that level of excellence. But as most true freshmen soon learn, that's not an easy task for first-time players in the SEC. However, it wasn't for lack of effort. With Smart, effort is everything, so when Warren Brinson went down with an injury last year, Hall stepped in and more than held his own, making a season-best four tackles against Tennessee. “He works really hard. He’s one of those guys that goes down to the scout,” Smart said. “The defensive line, he takes reps down there every day against our offensive line, and that’s just a grind. I mean, I’ve seen kids now for eight years go down there and develop callouses, get roughed up, play hard.” The Bulldogs are counting on Hall to continue that upward trend. Even with Brinson deciding to take advantage of his Covid year and come back for one final season, defensive tackle is one of those spots where you need all the help you can get, and Hall has the potential to be one of its key contributors.

What to look for