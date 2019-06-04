News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 23:14:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking through Bama: part 1

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff

The last two years have proven that Georgia will likely have to defeat Alabama in any path to a national championship. They have met in the national championship and the conference championship. Th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}