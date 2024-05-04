Bombs Away!
Charlie Condon receives much of the attention, but 18th-ranked Georgia continues to prove there aren’t many soft spots to be found in its lineup.
No. 13 Vanderbilt needs no convincing as every player in Georgia’s lineup hit safely. Four players smashed home runs as the 18th-ranked Bulldogs run-ruled the Commodores for the second straight day, winning Saturday 14-4.
“Our guys have come out this week just hunting pitches to hit and sticking with it,” said senior Corey Collins, who had one of the Bulldogs' four home runs. “We’re taking balls up in the zone and swinging at strikes; that’s what we’ve been looking to do. Obviously, that’s what we were able to do.”
It wasn’t just that Georgia hit four home runs to push its season total to 120, but the directions in which the drives went.
The left-handed hitting Collins’ three-run bomb in the fifth went according to script, flying high over the fence in right for his 14th homer.
The three others–one each by the right-handed hitting Tre Phelps, Condon, and Kolby Branch–each went to right-center.
“We constantly work on it. I say all the time the hay is not in the barn until the last out of our last game is over,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You’ve got to keep working and trying to get better each and every day. We work on it daily and will continue to work on it.”
The win improved Georgia 34-12 and 12-11 in the SEC, and all of a sudden the Bulldogs are putting themselves in a position not only to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but perhaps to host one of the 16 regionals.
Time will tell.
The victory wasn’t the only favorable news for the Bulldogs, who ended the game in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run triple by Fernando Gonzalez.
After leaving the game in the third inning, Johnson said that starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein was actually taken out due to cramping in his left triceps, and not anything to do with his shoulder or elbow.
Johnson said Goldstein will undergo another examination to be sure.
“I saw him out there. He was trying to fight through it,” Johnson said. “He started moving his arm and trying to do some things with his hand, and that’s when I grabbed Zach, our trainer, and we headed out."
Before the injury, Goldstein allowed just two hits to 10 batters faced with three strikeouts. The senior missed three weeks earlier this year with what Johnson described at the time as a dead arm.
Sophomore Kolten Smith would continue his solid work to end the game, allowing just one hit over the final four innings with six strikeouts.
Smith’s last 22 innings have seen him allow just two earned runs on 13 hits with two walks and 36 strikeouts.
“Getting ahead is the main key,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m going to keep trying to do.”
Vanderbilt starter Carter Holton was 2-0 in two previous outings against Georgia, but this time the Bulldogs had his number.
Freshman Tre Phelps’ two-run homer in the second gave Georgia its first runs before an RBI single by Slate Alford and a bases-loaded walk to Clayton Chadwick gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.
Vanderbilt would tie the game in the fourth, three coming off reliever Christian Mracna, who replaced Josh Roberge after Goldstein was taken out in the third.
Mracna was a hot topic of conversation earlier this week after he was accused of using a foreign substance. His first pitch to Jack Bulger went for a 2-run homer. Two pitches later, nine-hole hitter Camden Kozeal put one over the fence in left to tie the game before rain in the bottom of the inning brought both teams off the field after Georgia loaded the bases with nobody out.
After a 1:13 delay, the Bulldogs scored two on a fielder’s choice by Slate Alford and a passed ball by catcher Alan Espinal to go back up by two.
Collins’ three-run shot and Condon’s two-run liner over the fence in right-center capped the scoring for Georgia, which has tallied runs in 12 of 14 innings against Vanderbilt in the series.
News and Notes
● Collins was hit by pitches twice Saturday. He leads the SEC in that category with 22.
● Georgia and Vanderbilt conclude their series Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
● Charlie Condon notched his sixth-straight game with a home run, giving him an NCAA-best 32 on the season.