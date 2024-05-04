Charlie Condon receives much of the attention, but 18th-ranked Georgia continues to prove there aren’t many soft spots to be found in its lineup.

No. 13 Vanderbilt needs no convincing as every player in Georgia’s lineup hit safely. Four players smashed home runs as the 18th-ranked Bulldogs run-ruled the Commodores for the second straight day, winning Saturday 14-4.

“Our guys have come out this week just hunting pitches to hit and sticking with it,” said senior Corey Collins, who had one of the Bulldogs' four home runs. “We’re taking balls up in the zone and swinging at strikes; that’s what we’ve been looking to do. Obviously, that’s what we were able to do.”

It wasn’t just that Georgia hit four home runs to push its season total to 120, but the directions in which the drives went.

The left-handed hitting Collins’ three-run bomb in the fifth went according to script, flying high over the fence in right for his 14th homer.

The three others–one each by the right-handed hitting Tre Phelps, Condon, and Kolby Branch–each went to right-center.

“We constantly work on it. I say all the time the hay is not in the barn until the last out of our last game is over,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You’ve got to keep working and trying to get better each and every day. We work on it daily and will continue to work on it.”

The win improved Georgia 34-12 and 12-11 in the SEC, and all of a sudden the Bulldogs are putting themselves in a position not only to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but perhaps to host one of the 16 regionals.

Time will tell.