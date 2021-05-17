Bob Pittard: A One of a Kind in Recruiting

Coming on the heels of Georgia signing, possibly its least-touted incoming class since the conclusion of World War II, the Pittard hire would ultimately produce consistent recruiting results, the likes of which had never been obtained before by the Bulldog football program.

Thirty-five years ago, in April of 1986, an innovative decision was made by then-Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, when he decided to hire Bob Pittard as the Bulldogs’ Director of Departmental Recruiting. The newly formed full-time position was the first of its kind at Georgia. Breaking precedent, the program’s recruiting coordinator would not serve in a coaching or administrative role.

In his mid-30s at the time, Pittard had worked for several years as, of all things, an award-winning sales rep for now-dissolved Eastern Air Lines. Yet the third-generation UGA alum had been a football coach at Peachtree and Briarcliff high schools and vice-president of the Gwinnett County Bulldog Club. More to the point, Pittard was an avid Georgia Bulldog supporter—one who'd taken a keen interest in recruiting.

“Larry Wages, who had been a standout baseball player for Georgia, was the one who got me into recruiting,” Pittard informed UGASports. “For a few years, I was part of Larry’s group, which would gather at the old Frog Pond Lounge at the Ramada Inn on West Broad Street [in Athens] for signing day.”

It was during the signing-day vigil at the Frog Pond Lounge in 1986 that it became apparent Georgia needed help in its recruiting efforts. The Bulldogs were already serving the second of a two-year probation for recruiting violations, reducing scholarships from 30 to 23. To make matters worse, the infamous Jan Kemp trial, or, according to Dooley at the time, “the trial which came at the absolute worst time for Georgia and the best for our opponents,” was nearing a verdict. For the most part, top-notch recruits, including those in-state, simply did not want to sign and play for the Bulldogs.

For 1986, Georgia signed only 20 players—19 freshmen and a junior-college transfer—including just six of what were considered the top 30 recruits in the state—and only one blue-chip prospect (linebacker Brent Collins of New Market, Tennessee). Subsequently, only 14 of the 20 signees would meet the newly heightened NCAA academic requirements.

“The verdict of the Jan Kemp trial was announced on the same day as National Signing Day in 1986,” Pittard recalled. “It was such a mess for Georgia. The football team got so much bad press. So the signing class, overall, just wasn’t the best group. Therefore I decided to write out a list.”

Pittard wrote out a list of 23 actions Georgia could take to improve its recruiting efforts— most of which, according to him, were “common-sense type things.” The list made its way around the group at the lounge. A few members suggested Coach Dooley should see the list. Everyone agreed. And, just two weeks later, Pittard was sitting in front of Dooley at his office inside the Butts-Mehre Building after an appointment had been made through the head coach’s secretary. By that time, the list had doubled.

“The night before I was to meet with Coach Dooley, I added a 46th point: Georgia should hire a full-time recruiting coordinator,” Pittard said.

In a meeting lasting over an hour, Dooley discussed every point with Pittard. When he reached No. 46, the Georgia head coach mentioned he had actually considered hiring a full-time recruiting coordinator before, but was hesitant to pull the trigger.

“When we got to the 46th point, and Coach Dooley mentioned he had thought about creating the position before, I handed him my resumé and said, ‘I want the job!’” Pittard said.

Two weeks later, Pittard was hired by Georgia on the exact same day he was awarded Salesman of the Year by Eastern Air Lines.

Once at Georgia, Pittard followed a similar in-state-concentrated recruiting process established by Dooley years before. In addition, his aim, according to Pittard in 1986, was “to make the coaches’ jobs easier” with organization, while relieving the staff of paperwork and “administrative things.” And, of course, he always added his personal touch.

“For every player we offered, I hand-wrote them a letter every week,” Pittard said. “And I always ended every letter with, ‘Remember, no one wants you more than the Georgia Bulldogs.’”

In Pittard’s first year on the job, Georgia signed 10 of the top 16 prospects in the state and two of the top running backs from Texas: Rodney Hampton (Houston) and Brian Cleveland (Clairmont). After finishing unranked the year before, the Bulldogs’ 1987 signing class was ranked No. 8 in the country by recruiting expert Joe Terranova.