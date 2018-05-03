Big night for Adam Sasser
There’s nothing fancy or particularly eye-opening with the way Georgia’s baseball team continues to go about its business.
It just finds ways to in.
Thursday’s 10-6 victory at Missouri - highlighted by Adam Sasser's three home runs - was another good example, a victory that pushed the Bulldogs’ record to 31-14 overall, 13-9 in the SEC East.
The two teams resume their series Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We got an early lead, but then they came right back to go up 4-3 in third inning and had the momentum. But two innings later, we had some more good at-bats to put five on the board that was big,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They have another good left-hander (Michael) Plassmeyer going Friday, so we’ll have to be ready.”
Starting pitcher Chase Adkins earned the victory, allowing four runs over six innings to improve to 5-0.
Thursday’s Hero
Sasser enjoyed a career day for the Bulldogs.
The junior first baseman tied a Georgia record with three home runs and six RBI, including a grand slam. Sasser now has seven home runs this year.
“I was just trying to see the ball, hit it the other way,” Sasser told the SEC Network of his grand slam after the game. “He left a slider up the first at-bat and I just put a good swing on it. I guess the wind kind of helped it a little bit.”
Sasser is the second Bulldog to hit three home runs in a game this year after Keegan McGovern turned the trick against Charlotte back in February.
You can see Adam Sasser's three home runs right here. #SECNetwork https://t.co/3wx4wwjW3d— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) May 4, 2018
Numbers that matter
5 – Number of grand slams for Georgia this year.
6 – RBI by Sasser.
7 – Where Georgia stands in the NCAA Baseball RPI and number of home runs this year for Sasser.
11 – Hitting streak for Tucker Bradley.
13 – Hitting streak for Aaron Schunk.
33 – Consecutive on-base streak by Keegan McGovern.
What’s next
Georgia and Missouri (30-16, 9-13) wrap up their series Friday at 7:30 p.m.
It’s another big opportunity for the Bulldogs, who would love to win another SEC road series before closing out the regular season against Florida (in Gainesville) and Arkansas (Athens), arguably the best two teams in the league.
At 31-14, Georgia is setting itself to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals assuming the Bulldogs can maintain their current level of play.
After wrapping up their three-game set at Missouri on Saturday (3 p.m.), the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech Tuesday at Sun Trust Park (7 p.m.).