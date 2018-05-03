There’s nothing fancy or particularly eye-opening with the way Georgia’s baseball team continues to go about its business.

It just finds ways to in.

Thursday’s 10-6 victory at Missouri - highlighted by Adam Sasser's three home runs - was another good example, a victory that pushed the Bulldogs’ record to 31-14 overall, 13-9 in the SEC East.

The two teams resume their series Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“We got an early lead, but then they came right back to go up 4-3 in third inning and had the momentum. But two innings later, we had some more good at-bats to put five on the board that was big,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They have another good left-hander (Michael) Plassmeyer going Friday, so we’ll have to be ready.”

Starting pitcher Chase Adkins earned the victory, allowing four runs over six innings to improve to 5-0.

Thursday’s Hero

Sasser enjoyed a career day for the Bulldogs.

The junior first baseman tied a Georgia record with three home runs and six RBI, including a grand slam. Sasser now has seven home runs this year.

“I was just trying to see the ball, hit it the other way,” Sasser told the SEC Network of his grand slam after the game. “He left a slider up the first at-bat and I just put a good swing on it. I guess the wind kind of helped it a little bit.”

Sasser is the second Bulldog to hit three home runs in a game this year after Keegan McGovern turned the trick against Charlotte back in February.