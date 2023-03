Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno comes to once again on the UGASports YouTube channel! GPS brings you the perspective of two former Georgia & SEC legends each week in talking about the current Bulldogs and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

This week, TK & Knowshon are joined by former Georgia and current NFL Center of 11 years, Ben Jones. Jones has played with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans and is currently an unrestricted free agent. The former Dawg was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. Jones talked about his relationship with Stacy Searels, fun times at Georgia with Tavarres and others, his hate for Georgia Tech, and of course his storied NFL career.

Also, the crew answers those questions for all the SEC West teams heading into the spring and summer.