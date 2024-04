Darren Ikinnagbon knew he'd probably pull the trigger.

The 2025 EDGE visited Athens for G-Day with a commitment in his mind. After spending time on campus Friday, he relayed the good news to outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

But the pair cooked up a Saturday morning surprise for head coach Kirby Smart. So it was that Georgia's head coach started off his eighth G-Day with some fantastic news.