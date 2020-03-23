DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia - Recent events had made things rather quiet on the Georgia Bulldogs recruiting front— that was until Monday, when the Bulldogs landed the services of 6-foot-4, 265-pound defender Jonathan Jefferson.

While he usually lets his pads do the talking and avoids the spotlight, Jefferson sat down with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons for a behind-the-scenes look at what made him sure Athens would be his next home.