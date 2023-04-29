After beating TCU for the national championship, Stetson Bennett was heading back to the Georgia locker room when Matthew Stafford walked up to offer his congratulations.

The two quarterbacks shook hands and hugged before posing with head coach Kirby Smart for a quick photo before joining the post-game press conference and celebration to come.

Bennett never dreamed they would be seeing each other again just four months later, thanks to the Rams selecting the two-time national champion quarterback with the 128th pick in the NFL Draft.

"Honestly, no, we were kind of caught up in the moment," Bennett told Rams beat writers after being selected. “That was actually my first time ever meeting him. I grew up watching him and being a fan of Georgia and all, but no, never could imagine.”

The fact he’ll be joining Stafford in the Rams’ quarterback room obviously is not the only coincidence.

That earlier meeting with Stafford took place at SoFi Stadium, the site of Georgia’s rout of TCU in the national championship, and where Los Angeles plays its home games.

“I love competing against the best, and it helps when you’ve got the best on your team,” said Bennett. “I think we do, not that I know that much. But obviously, if you’ve won a Super Bowl in the past few years, you know what you’re doing. I’m excited to learn. It’s an honor that those coaches and that GM thought enough of me to pick me, and now it’s my job to go and get better every day.”