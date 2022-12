Why wait?

That's what Jadon Perlotte figured. The 2025 Rivals100 outside linebacker grew up a Georgia fan about an hour from Athens. The in-state power has always been Perlotte's dream school.

Perlotte has now realized that dream, becoming the newest member of Georgia's 2025 class.

"I mean right when I got the offer, I already knew," Perlotte said. "They’ve always shown a lot of love. That’s just what drew me there."