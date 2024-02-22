There’s been a recent trend in major league baseball in which leadoff hitters and tops of lineups no longer resemble what used to be the norm.

More and more, speedy contact hitters are no longer used as before. Power hitters, sluggers with the ability to put the ball out of the park, find themselves higher in the lineup instead of what used to be your customary three, four, and five spots.

The Atlanta Braves do it with Ronald Acuna Jr. as their leadoff hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers with Freddie Freeman, who is expected to hit second this year.

At Georgia, head coach Wes Johnson is following suit.

Mississippi State transfer Slate Alford is 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, and leading off. Hitting behind him, All-American Charlie Condon is up a spot to No. 2 from where he hit a season ago.

Although the pair may resemble a pair of Kirby Smart’s outside linebackers on the football team, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Alford earned Co-SEC Player of the Week honors and is batting .400 with three homers and 10 RBI, while Condon is batting a cool .714 with an on-base percentage of .800 heading into this weekend’s series against Northern Kentucky.

“An interesting stat in the big leagues: a leadoff walk scores a lot more times than a leadoff double does. So, with all that being said, the power pitching forced hitting into a power game,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “You had to go in and get your runs when you could, so you looked and everybody said, I’ve got to get my boppers up as many times as I can, to get much as I can, to have as many chances as I can to hit homers.”

Although Johnson cannot say if this is the route he’ll go all year, it certainly makes sense for now.

“We do so much in the fall. I’m playing guys all over the place. Slate’s hit leadoff, he’s hit third, he’s hit second. We break him and Charlie up on different teams as we do in the fall, so he’s fine with it,” Johnson said. “(Alford) did it in the fall some. He hit three, he hit four in the fall. We led Charlie off in the fall a couple of times.”

Hitting in front of Condon has other advantages, too.

In Georgia’s first four games, Alford has yet to see an off-speed offering on the first pitch. With his power, Johnson hopes there are more home runs to come.

“It's a different mindset, but it’s like I tell him, I don’t want you changing your approach. The number beside your name in the batting order is just a number. You’re still going up there with your approach, and you’re still trying to do damage,” Johnson said. “You’re not a singles hitter trying to steal bases. You’re trying to hit the ball hard in the gap, you’re trying to hit a double or a homer.