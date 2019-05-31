ATHENS, Ga. – Aided by an exceptional pitching performance by Tony Locey, Georgia (45-15) jumped out to an early lead tonight over Mercer in Game 2 of the Athens Regional, and then coasted to a 13-3 victory over the Bears.

For Locey, who is a semifinalist for National Pitcher of the Year, his outing against Mercer (35-28) may have been his best pitching appearance of the season. In five innings, the right-hander from Columbus, Ga., allowed only three hits, one walk, and struck out seven batters. For only the second time in 16 appearances this season, including 15 starts, Locey did not allow a run.

“Locey was outstanding tonight—probably one of the best arms we’ve seen all year,” said Mercer head coach Craig Gibson, whose Bears will face Florida Atlantic in the losers bracket tomorrow at noon. “He was dominant from the first pitch.”

After allowing Mercer’s leadoff man, left fielder Bill Knight, to start the game with a single, Locey retired the next nine batters in a row, striking out six. Meanwhile, Locey’s teammates were giving him plenty of run support. The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the first inning, and tacked on another five runs in the third.

“I know Tony has an emotional side to him and I thought he was really focused,” said Scott Stricklin, who defeated Mercer for only the second time in seven games as Georgia’s head coach. “He struck out the side [in the first inning] and gave us some momentum going into the dugout before we scored those eight runs.”

Locey, whose record this year improved to 11-2, became only the fifth different pitcher in Georgia history to win 11-plus games in a single season. With the victory, he also became only the ninth Bulldog pitcher to win 20 games in a career.