Although there’s still the not-so-small detail of learning the offensive system, Georgia’s three freshmen early wide receivers are already opening eyes with their athleticism.

With a verified 10.2 100-meter time and true 4.3 40-yard dash speed, Anthony Evans III (6-1, 165) can get down the field as quickly as anyone. Originally a commit to the Oklahoma Sooners, Evans decided to flip his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs after a long pursuit from Bryan McClendon and former offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“He’s fast, he’s going to be good,” fellow wide receiver Arian Smith said. “He reminds me a lot of Percy Harvin, the way he runs. It’s just like effortless.”

Azeed Haynes is not exactly a slowpoke himself.

The former Penn State commit (6-1, 170) has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. As a senior, he caught 55 passes for 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Azeed is going to be good. He’s got a lot of potential,” Smith said. “He’s going to be good. He’s a natural receiver He doesn’t have to be taught a lot like running routes, he just has to learn the plays. Once he learns the offense and learns the plays, he’s going to be good.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Williams might be the most well-rounded of Georgia’s receiver commits.

Williams, meanwhile, is a former quarterback who transferred to wide receiver his junior year. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Williams caught 28 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing nine times for 115 yards and a touchdown. For good measure, he went 5-for-5 on PATs as a placekicker.

“We’re excited about those guys. Speed, athleticism. Been here practicing with us. Each one is different. They all are going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do,” Smart said. “But you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make-you-miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.”

Smith’s familiarity with Williams goes back further than just their brief time together at Georgia.

The two attended the same high school (Lakeland High, Lakeland, Fla.) and has been keeping up with his fellow Floridian for a while

“I know him pretty well. I’m excited to see him. That’s my brother,” Smith said. “He reminds me of Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint), strong hands. All the young guys have to learn the offense, so they’ve got to take the time to learn that first.”