After laying the groundwork last year for an expansion to the school’s current football facilities, athletic director Greg McGarity said there will be an update on the architecture/engineering selection process ready for presentation during Wednesday’s scheduled meeting of the UGA athletic board.

McGarity made the announcement during a teleconference Monday morning with the UGAA facilities and development committee.

Although an exact start date is unclear, Georgia officials are expected at some point this year to move forward with a plan that would include a new football complex or an expansion and renovation to the current facility which would house a new, expanded weight room, along with coaches office space, expanded locker room and team meeting space.

It remains unclear where such a facility would be built, but it’s believed it will be adjacent to the school’s indoor practice facility.

That won’t be all on the agenda.

According to McGarity, there will also be an update on the current stadium lighting project, along with status reports on the ongoing Equestrian facilities project, along with discussion and an expected vote on the financials involved with the improvements – including a new grandstand – at the Dan McGill Tennis Complex.