One of the biggest names to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal is preparing to do so.

Alabama safety Caleb Downs is going to be looking for a new home, sources close to the player tell UGASports.

He no doubt will have plenty of suitors.

The first two schools to watch are Ohio State and Georgia, two programs that finished second and third in his recruitment out of high school. The Bulldogs are in play, especially after Kirby Smart hired Travaris Robinson, Downs’ coach this past year with the Crimson Tide.

Whoever signs him will be getting one of the country’s best young stars. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A native of nearby Hoschton, Georgia, Downs became the first Alabama freshman to lead the team in tackles, dating back to at least 1970. His 107 stops were also the most by a Tide freshman for the last 50 years.

Downs also earned first-team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus, along with second-team All-America recognition from the Associated Press and the Sporting News.

He was also a first-team member of the All-SEC Team and the SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Downs ranked fourth in the SEC in total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Today’s news comes just after an ESPN report that Downs was unsure of his future with the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban retired and was replaced by former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

Before signing with Alabama, Downs was a five-star performer at Mill Creek and ranked as the top player in the state of Georgia and ninth-best player overall.