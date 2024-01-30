No. 24 Alabama at Georgia

WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

RECORDS: Alabama 14-6, 6-1; Georgia 14-6, 4-3

TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Eric Frede, Pat Bradley); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)





The Game: Defense looks to bounce back

Georgia has been in a bit of a one-step forward, two-steps-back game lately.

Head coach Mike White said his team has taken steps forward offensively over the past month. But that has come at the expense of the team's defense which has allowed over 100 points in two of the last three games.

"Some of it's transition, some of it's defensive rebounding. some of it's just interior physicality," White said. "We've got to get back to improvements defensively without the regression offensively now."

The Bulldogs now need to bounce back in a hurry.

Alabama rolls into Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday night with one of the nation's best offenses.

"They're fast and they're athletic," White said. "You know, a lot of teams in our league, but their willingness to share it, to space it and spread it out and keep the ball moving. Their skill level, of course. They're a really skilled team. They can play a couple different ways, but they've got certain lineups where they're as skilled as anyone in our league."

The numbers are impressive. The Crimson Tide average just under 90 points per game, shoot over 48 percent from the field, and make over 11 3-pointers per game. They have lost just once in SEC play and are coming off a 109-point explosion against LSU on Saturday.

White mentioned several areas Georgia will need to excel in defensively to beat Alabama. There's transition defense, defending the 3-point line, boxing out on rebounds, and more.

But to sum it up, White knows his team will need to bring its A-game to avoid its second home loss of the season.

"We’ve got to play one of our best games, if not our best game, to beat these guys," White said.