Georgia has been on college football's center stage repeatedly over the past two seasons.

One SEC title, four College Football Playoff wins, and a pair of national championships. It's a resume that dwarfs the other programs in the country. That fact isn't lost on recruits.

One such prospect is Ryan Williams. The Bulldogs offered the Rivals100 receiver on February 4. He spoke with UGASports about Georgia and his plans to get to Athens.

"It’s definitely an honor just because of their resume right now, back-to-back national championships. It definitely felt good," Williams said.