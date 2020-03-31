Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean is in need of a new assistant coach after Joe Scott accepted the head coaching job at Force Tuesday.

Scott returns to the Academy after spending the past two years as an assistant under Crean, who told UGASports via text that he does not have a timeline for naming a replacement.

This will mark Scott’s second tenure as the head coach of the Falcons, after previously serving there for four seasons (2000-2004), posting a record of 51-63.

"Joe is a person of strong character, and a leader who will continue to represent our core values at Air Force. He is also a championship-caliber coach who understands the Academy, what we stand for, and he knows as well as anyone how to be successful here,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. “Coach Scott is a gifted teacher with a passion for the sport of basketball and developing young men into leaders. He is the perfect person to re-energize our men's basketball program."

Scott was also head coach at Princeton, his alma mater, for three campaigns,as well as Denver for nine seasons.

" My wife Leah, our two sons, Ben and Jack, and I are extremely grateful and excited to be returning. The Academy is a special place, and we loved our time here," Scott said. We will recruit players that fit the core values and ideals of the Academy and will help develop them into leaders of character on and off the court. We will help them strive to excel in every aspect of the Academy: academics, military training, and athletics.”