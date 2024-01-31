Count Micah Morris among those excited about the offensive line class signed by Georgia back in December.

“As far as next year, we’ve got some young guys coming in, and I’m looking forward to seeing them develop,” Morris said. “We’ve got some big ones coming in, they’re monsters. As long as they put in the work and stay committed, they’re going to be great.”

The group would do well to heed Morris’ words.

He speaks from experience.

Morris is approaching his fourth year with the program, but it wasn’t until this year that he finally gained a foothold in the rotation, splitting time at left guard with Dylan Fairchild. He only received limited reps in seven games the season before.

Come fall, look for more of the same. Although Morris will likely remain at guard, he can play tackle, giving the Bulldogs additional depth at both positions.

Looking back at the just-completed season, Morris said he and the rest of the offensive line grew throughout the course of the year.

“It starts with Coach (Stacy) Searels and the other coaches who just trust the work that we put in,” Morris said. “It didn’t matter who we put in, they trusted us to go in and care for each other, no matter who was on the field.”

Morris certainly did his part.

By the time the season was over, Morris was seeing more and more playing time, playing in all of Georgia’s games for the first time in his career.

“The season didn’t end like we wanted it to be, getting a national championship, but I’m proud of the tightness that the team had,” Morris said. “We had a lot of adversity. Not so much during the season, but before the season. We lost Devin (Willock), our brother, but we pushed through that. I wouldn’t trade this team for anybody. The work that we put in, overcoming all the uncertainty, but we pushed through, took it day by day. We just kept improving.”