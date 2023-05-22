Heinrich spoke with UGASports about the decision to pledge his commitment to tight end coach Todd Hartley and the Georgia staff.

Entering the May 19 - 21 official visit for Colton Heinrich , the four-star tight end told UGASports it was a two-team race between Georgia and Alabama. That is no longer the case. Heinrich has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on the heels of the official to Athens.

"I chose Georgia because it’s exactly what I’m looking for not only from the football side of things but the education is amazing and Athens is one of the best college towns in the country," Heinrich said. "I also fully believe Coach Hartley is the best tight end coach in the game and he will push me to reach my fullest potential along with one of the best head coaches in the country in Coach Smart."

Heinrich shared with UGASports how Smart and Hartley reacted to the news that he wanted to be a Dawg.

"They were both really excited to hear the news," Heinrich said. "They both made it very clear that they really want me at Georgia and see me as a high priority at the tight end position."

Heinrich is one of the most coveted tight ends in the Class of 2024. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native had official visits scheduled to Alabama, Ohio State, and North Carolina. Those will no longer be taking place.

"I am shutting down my recruitment and I will be canceling the rest of my official visits," Heinrich said.

Heinrich spent a lot of time with one of his future quarterbacks on the visit, fellow recent Georgia commit Dylan Raiola. The two built a good rapport during their time in Athens. Heinrich shared who he will now be targeting in the class to join him as a UGA commit.

"I will definitely be trying to recruit Jeremiah Smith and Jaden Reddell," Heinrich said. "I’m playing against Jeremiah this year and will definitely be reaching out to him. Jaden and I would make a deadly combo in the 2024 class."

Heinrich is the fourteenth commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2024. Georgia now is No. 2 in the team rankings and trails Michigan by just 30 points, despite having three fewer commitments.

Should Heinrich sign with Georgia, as he has indicated he will, the South Florida standout will make the fifth four-star tight end prospect that Hartley has signed in the last four recruiting classes. Georgia will look to add another. As Heinrich pointed out in his statement about targets he's recruiting Reddell is one to circle.