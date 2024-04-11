

Masters Week is here! The 88th Masters is happening and 89 different golfers will attempt to win golf’s first major of 2024. Six of the 89 golfers competed for the University of Georgia (as always, I do not count Patrick Reed). No other school has more than three in the field. Last year, Russell Henley had one of the best finishes ever by a Bulldog. A total of 15 Georgia golfers have finished in the top-15 at the Masters. Here are all of them

Best Finish by Former Georgia Bulldog at The Masters Year Finish Bubba Watson 2012 1st Bubba Watson 2014 1st Chip Beck 1993 2nd Tommy Tolles 1997 3rd Russell Henley 2023 T-4th Billy Kratzert 1978 T-5th Bubba Watson 2018 T-5th Chip Beck 1989 T-8th Russell Henley 2017 T-11th Chip Beck 1987 T-12th Bubba Watson 2019 T-12th Brian Harman 2021 T-12th Billy Kratzert 1985 T-14th Allen Miller 1975 T-15th Russell Henley 2018 T-15th

Here is more info of the six Bulldogs… Harris English – Official World Golf Ranking (45th) Harris English is off to an incredible start. He has made the cut in eight of nine tournaments this season. In six of those made cuts he has finished in the top 25 including a seventh-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and a No. 10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His only miss cut was last week at the Valero Texas Open. Last season, he made the cut in half of the majors and finished tied for eighth at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot a 71, 71 in the first rounds in Augusta before going 77, 75 to finish the tournament.

Harris English - Career at the Masters Masters Appearance 5th Best Final Score Even (2021) Made Cuts 2 of 4 Best Round 70 (Final Round of 2021) Top 25 Finishes 1 Avg Round 73.64 Best Finish T-21 (2021) Money Earned $223,200

Brian Harman – Official World Golf Ranking (8th) Last July at Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman became just the second Bulldog to win a major. Harman won the 151st Open Championship and earned over nine million dollars in prize money. His has continued that success this season as he made eight of nine cuts. He does not have a win in 2024, but was the runner-up at The Players Championship. He also finished tied for fifth at The Sentry. He has shot under par in 23 of 33 rounds this season.

Brian Harman - Career at the Masters Masters Appearance 6th Best Final Score -2 (2021) Made Cuts 2 of 5 Best Round 69 (3 times) Top 25 Finishes 1 Avg Round 73.29 Best Finish T-12 (2021) Money Earned $253,700

Russell Henley - Official World Golf Ranking (17th) Last season, Russell Henley missed the cut in four of his first eight PGA Tour events. He then he turned it around by finishing in the top 25 in 13 of his final 17 tournaments. This season, Henley has made seven of eight cuts and has three fourth place finishes. He was tied for fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and last week at the Valero Texas Open. Speaking of fourth place, he also finished tied for fourth at Augusta National in 2023. It was the third time he finished in the top 15 at the Masters and his fourth in the top 25.

Russell Henley - Career at the Masters Masters Appearance 8th Best Final Score -7 (2023) Made Cuts 6 of 7 Best Round 67 (twice) Top 25 Finishes 4 Avg Round 72.12 Best Finish T-4 (2023) Money Earned $1,438,650

Chris Kirk - Official World Golf Ranking (27th) Stop me if you heard this before - Another Bulldog is off to a great start in 2024. Chris Kirk has made the cut in seven of eight events this season and won The Sentry back in January. It was his sixth PGA Tour victory of his career. He has shot in the 60s in 17 of 29 rounds this season. In 2023, he finished 23rd at the Masters, it was his first appearance playing at Augusta National since 2016.

Chris Kirk - Career at The Masters Masters Appearance 5th Best Final Score -1 (2023) Made Cuts 3 of 4 Best Round 70 (Final Round of 2023) Top 25 Finishes 2 Avg Round 72.21 Best Finish T-20 (2014) Money Earned $342,360

Sepp Straka - Official World Golf Ranking (29th) Sepp Straka has made four of eight cuts this season,with a pair of top 25 finishes. He was tied for 12th at The Sentry and T-16th at The Players Championship. He has shot in the 60s in eight rounds this season and five of them have come in the first round. Last season, he made the cut in three of the four majors and in two of them he finished in the top ten (T-7th in the PGA Championship and T-2nd at The Open Championship). He also made the cut at the Masters finishing tied for 46th. He has made the cut in Augusta in both of his appearances.

Sepp Straka - Career at The Masters Masters Appearance 3rd Best Final Score +5 (2022) Made Cuts 2 of 2 Best Round 70 (First Round of 2023) Top 25 Finishes 0 Avg Round 73.50 Best Finish T-30 (2022) Money Earned $150,750

Bubba Watson is the only former Bulldog to have won The Masters. He won both in 2012 and 2014. He is one of 18 Masters Champions in the field this year. Bubba is currently playing on the LIV Tour. He is one of seven golfers playing on the LIV Tour that have won The Masters. In 2023, Bubba missed the cut in Augusta. It was just the second time in which he missed the cut at this major. The other time was in 2017.

Bubba Watson - Career at The Masters Masters Appearance 16th Best Final Score -10 (2012) Made Cuts 13 of 15 Best Round 67 (twice) Top 25 Finishes 5 Avg Round 72.30 Best Finish 1 (2012 and 2014) Money Earned $4,101,230

There is a very good chance of rain on Thursday, but here are the scheduled times for the first round for the Dawgs. There is at least one in four straight groupings.