2024 Masters Preview - Georgia Bulldog edition
Masters Week is here!
The 88th Masters is happening and 89 different golfers will attempt to win golf’s first major of 2024. Six of the 89 golfers competed for the University of Georgia (as always, I do not count Patrick Reed). No other school has more than three in the field.
Last year, Russell Henley had one of the best finishes ever by a Bulldog. A total of 15 Georgia golfers have finished in the top-15 at the Masters. Here are all of them
|Year
|Finish
|
Bubba Watson
|
2012
|
1st
|
Bubba Watson
|
2014
|
1st
|
Chip Beck
|
1993
|
2nd
|
Tommy Tolles
|
1997
|
3rd
|
Russell Henley
|
2023
|
T-4th
|
Billy Kratzert
|
1978
|
T-5th
|
Bubba Watson
|
2018
|
T-5th
|
Chip Beck
|
1989
|
T-8th
|
Russell Henley
|
2017
|
T-11th
|
Chip Beck
|
1987
|
T-12th
|
Bubba Watson
|
2019
|
T-12th
|
Brian Harman
|
2021
|
T-12th
|
Billy Kratzert
|
1985
|
T-14th
|
Allen Miller
|
1975
|
T-15th
|
Russell Henley
|
2018
|
T-15th
Here is more info of the six Bulldogs…
Harris English – Official World Golf Ranking (45th)
Harris English is off to an incredible start. He has made the cut in eight of nine tournaments this season. In six of those made cuts he has finished in the top 25 including a seventh-place finish at The Genesis Invitational and a No. 10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His only miss cut was last week at the Valero Texas Open. Last season, he made the cut in half of the majors and finished tied for eighth at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot a 71, 71 in the first rounds in Augusta before going 77, 75 to finish the tournament.
|
Masters Appearance
|
5th
|
Best Final Score
|
Even (2021)
|
Made Cuts
|
2 of 4
|
Best Round
|
70 (Final Round of 2021)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
1
|
Avg Round
|
73.64
|
Best Finish
|
T-21 (2021)
|
Money Earned
|
$223,200
Brian Harman – Official World Golf Ranking (8th)
Last July at Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman became just the second Bulldog to win a major. Harman won the 151st Open Championship and earned over nine million dollars in prize money. His has continued that success this season as he made eight of nine cuts. He does not have a win in 2024, but was the runner-up at The Players Championship. He also finished tied for fifth at The Sentry. He has shot under par in 23 of 33 rounds this season.
|
Masters Appearance
|
6th
|
Best Final Score
|
-2 (2021)
|
Made Cuts
|
2 of 5
|
Best Round
|
69 (3 times)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
1
|
Avg Round
|
73.29
|
Best Finish
|
T-12 (2021)
|
Money Earned
|
$253,700
Russell Henley - Official World Golf Ranking (17th)
Last season, Russell Henley missed the cut in four of his first eight PGA Tour events. He then he turned it around by finishing in the top 25 in 13 of his final 17 tournaments. This season, Henley has made seven of eight cuts and has three fourth place finishes. He was tied for fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and last week at the Valero Texas Open. Speaking of fourth place, he also finished tied for fourth at Augusta National in 2023. It was the third time he finished in the top 15 at the Masters and his fourth in the top 25.
|
Masters Appearance
|
8th
|
Best Final Score
|
-7 (2023)
|
Made Cuts
|
6 of 7
|
Best Round
|
67 (twice)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
4
|
Avg Round
|
72.12
|
Best Finish
|
T-4 (2023)
|
Money Earned
|
$1,438,650
Chris Kirk - Official World Golf Ranking (27th)
Stop me if you heard this before - Another Bulldog is off to a great start in 2024. Chris Kirk has made the cut in seven of eight events this season and won The Sentry back in January. It was his sixth PGA Tour victory of his career. He has shot in the 60s in 17 of 29 rounds this season. In 2023, he finished 23rd at the Masters, it was his first appearance playing at Augusta National since 2016.
|
Masters Appearance
|
5th
|
Best Final Score
|
-1 (2023)
|
Made Cuts
|
3 of 4
|
Best Round
|
70 (Final Round of 2023)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
2
|
Avg Round
|
72.21
|
Best Finish
|
T-20 (2014)
|
Money Earned
|
$342,360
Sepp Straka - Official World Golf Ranking (29th)
Sepp Straka has made four of eight cuts this season,with a pair of top 25 finishes. He was tied for 12th at The Sentry and T-16th at The Players Championship. He has shot in the 60s in eight rounds this season and five of them have come in the first round. Last season, he made the cut in three of the four majors and in two of them he finished in the top ten (T-7th in the PGA Championship and T-2nd at The Open Championship). He also made the cut at the Masters finishing tied for 46th. He has made the cut in Augusta in both of his appearances.
|
Masters Appearance
|
3rd
|
Best Final Score
|
+5 (2022)
|
Made Cuts
|
2 of 2
|
Best Round
|
70 (First Round of 2023)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
0
|
Avg Round
|
73.50
|
Best Finish
|
T-30 (2022)
|
Money Earned
|
$150,750
Bubba Watson is the only former Bulldog to have won The Masters. He won both in 2012 and 2014. He is one of 18 Masters Champions in the field this year. Bubba is currently playing on the LIV Tour. He is one of seven golfers playing on the LIV Tour that have won The Masters. In 2023, Bubba missed the cut in Augusta. It was just the second time in which he missed the cut at this major. The other time was in 2017.
|
Masters Appearance
|
16th
|
Best Final Score
|
-10 (2012)
|
Made Cuts
|
13 of 15
|
Best Round
|
67 (twice)
|
Top 25 Finishes
|
5
|
Avg Round
|
72.30
|
Best Finish
|
1 (2012 and 2014)
|
Money Earned
|
$4,101,230
There is a very good chance of rain on Thursday, but here are the scheduled times for the first round for the Dawgs. There is at least one in four straight groupings.
|Time (ET)
|Groupings
|
Chris Kirk
|
9:12 am
|
Sergio Garcia and Ryan Fox
|
Harris English
|
9:24 am
|
Lucas Glover and Byeong Hun An
|
Sepp Straka
|
9:36 am
|
Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau
|
Russell Henley
|
9:48 am
|
Nick Taylor and Joaquin Niemann
|
Bubba Watson
|
12:36 pm
|
Nicolai Hojgaard and Adam Schenk
|
Brian Harman
|
1:36 pm
|
Brooks Koepka and Tom Kim