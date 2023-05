Tray Scott is looking to add more talent to Georgia's defensive front.

The Bulldogs added Jordan Hall, Gabriel Harris, and Jamaal Jarrett up front in the 2023 class. The 2024 cycle, though, has yet to see a defensive lineman commit to Georgia.

That leaves plenty of work to be done for Scott. UGASports takes a look at the top questions still facing the Bulldogs along the defensive front as the 2024 cycle rolls on.