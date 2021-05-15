2023 defensive back Marcus Washington commits to Georgia

Class of 2023 defensive back Marcus Washington has committed to Georgia.

Washington, a Georgia legacy, was offered by the team last month. Washington's father, Marcus Washington Sr., played at Georgia from 2005 to 2009.

Washington mentioned that Georgia was in "very strong consideration" immediately after he received the offer in late April.

"It would mean a lot, because my dad played for them," he said regarding his offer. "I’ve got a little bit of a legacy with uncles and cousins who played for them. It would mean a lot. I grew up a Bulldogs fan."

Washington likes the atmosphere that Athens has to offer, having experienced it before.

"Being down there, it’s a lively environment," he said. "I’ve been to their spring games, and it’s fun to be down there at Sanford Stadium.”

Washington wasn't shy when describing what he brings as a player.

“I can lock down a whole entire side. I’m pretty great at filling the gap and hitting," he said. "If needed, I can play off man. I’m great in man and zone coverage. I just want to work on my off-man.”

The Grovetown, Ga. native also held offers from Arkansas, Florida State, and Georgia Tech among others.

Washington becomes the fourth commitment of the 2023 class alongside Daquayvious Sorey, Seven Cloud, and Pearce Spurlin.



