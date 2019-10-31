2021 WR James BlackStrain opens up on why UGA made his top schools
The Bulldogs found themselves among the likes of FSU, LSU, and Florida in the recently released top ten of Holy Trinity Academy (Melbourne, Florida) junior wide receiver James BlackStrain. The staff in Athens has already established itself as a major factor in his decision.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news