News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 00:06:58 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR James BlackStrain opens up on why UGA made his top schools

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

The Bulldogs found themselves among the likes of FSU, LSU, and Florida in the recently released top ten of Holy Trinity Academy (Melbourne, Florida) junior wide receiver James BlackStrain. The staff in Athens has already established itself as a major factor in his decision.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}