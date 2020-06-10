Rivals250 wide receiver Yulkeith Brown had grand visit plans for the spring and summer. With the Covid-19 crisis making such things impossible, however, he’s relied on video, phone and text conversations with college coaches. The approach has resulted in an ever-changing yet concise list of frontrunners. The four-star wideout discusses the schools currently in the mix below.





ON HIS COMMUNICATION WITH COACHES DURING THE PANDEMIC



“I did a zoom meeting with Penn State's offensive staff not long ago. I did one with Texas A&M, too.”





ON THE ZOOM CALL WITH PENN STATE

“They were showing me how they can use me in the offense and how they can really use me all over up there. They had my high school coaches on the meeting, too. I thought that was cool. It made it feel more like a family conversation. It made it more comfortable.”





ON WHICH PENN STATE COACHES HE’S CLOSEST WITH

“Coach [Ja'Juan] Seider and Coach [Taylor Stubblefield‏]. I like Coach [James] Franklin a lot, too.”





ON HIS CURRENT FRONTRUNNERS

“Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami and Georgia”





ON THE GEORGIA SHOES HE WORE DURING THE INTERVIEW

“I like these a lot actually. You like them?”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH UGA

“I talked to the running backs coach, Coach [Dell McGee], today. We texted today and yesterday actually. We text almost every day. Sometimes it’s football. Sometimes, it’s spiritual texts. I have great communication with them. They've had a few good receivers."





ON TEXAS A&M

“Coach [Jimbo] Fisher wants me real bad. He says I’m one of his favorite 2021 guys and if I come, he’ll be real happy.”



