As Mel Tucker attempts to figure out who will play major roles in Georgia’s secondary, one suggestion he offers to all his defensive backs is to keep an eye on senior Deandre Baker.

He knows what it takes to be successful in the SEC.

“He is more of a lead-by-example type, but those type of guys who don’t say a lot, when they do speak, everyone listens, and he is that type of guy. He has a really good feel for his teammates,” Tucker said. “If he needs to get on a guy in front of other guys he will do that. He may need to pull a guy to the side and do a one-on-one he will do that, and that is the sign of a good leader.”

Sophomore safety Richard LeCounte has apparently been taking notes.

During the spring, head coach Kirby Smart seemed to call out LeCounte, challenging him to step up his respective game. According to Tucker, he appears to be doing just that.

“Richard has a much better grasp of the defensive scheme. At this point, it’s about the details,” Tucker said. “Really, the devil is in the details in our defense. He’s been more disciplined at what we’ve asked him to do. He asks really good questions. He spent a lot of time in the offseason studying and I’ve seen his overall maturity level improve. We’ll see how far he goes in camp but I think the arrow is up with him.”

Tucker was asked about a couple of newcomers – freshmen Otis Reese and Tyson Campbell - the latter a former five-star from Florida considered one of the top four cornerbacks in the country by Rivals.com.

Right now, the plans for him are simple.

“Tyson is playing corner right now and right now we are only playing him at one position. So, all the corners on our roster, he is competing with those guys. All of our guys know we are going to play the best players,” Tucker said. “We give guys lots of opportunities to show what they can do. We do a lot of two-spot drills; we take a lot of reps; we coach every player whether it is a walk-on or a senior. It doesn’t matter. We coach everyone of them the same. We are trying to develop as many players as we can so we have the best football team that we can have. We will see what happens. He will get what he deserves.”

The same holds true for Reese, who is being groomed at safety.

“I always thought that he could play safety because he’s athletic and he’s got good change-of-direction, he’s got good ball skills and good range on the deep part of the field, and he’s a good tackler. I don’t see whether there’s any limitations on what position he can play in our secondary role as a safety and I feel good about that. I’m used to playing with big safeties,” Tucker said. “I remember a guy named Sean Jones with the Cleveland Browns; that joker was a nice sized guy and he hit you. (Otis) has done a nice job since he’s been here; he’s picking up things well. He practices really hard, gives tremendous effort.”

Much like Baker, who Tucker thought from the very beginning had a chance to become a star, Reese hasn’t disappointed.

“The first day I saw him we were at an offseason program. I saw him doing some of the drills, and I pulled him over and said ‘hey, I think you could be a heckuva player — you are six-feet tall, you are the fastest guy out here, you have good change of direction, you have great length.’ I said, ‘I really believe that you can do something here,'” Tucker said. “'All you have to do is listen, pay attention, do what I ask you to do.’ That is what he did. So, that is a credit to him. We develop players along the way, guys buy into our program… The focus for him right now is to get better each and every day. Work on the details — technique and fundamentals. Doing the things that got you to this point and then taking it up a notch. That’s what we are going to do with him.”